EMass golf: With an ace, and two wins, Central Catholic’s Harry Garland headlines Athletes of the Week

AJ Bodnar, St. Johns Prep — In his varsity debut, the freshman from North Andover shot a 2-under par 34 to lead the Eagles to a 51-21 victory and followed it up with a respectable 2-over-par 37 in a win over Weston. He is currently tied for the lowest scoring average on the team.
Savar Bhasin, St. John’s Shrewsbury — The junior carded a team-low 35 in a tight 237-238 Catholic Conference win against defending Division 1 state champion BC High at Wollaston Country Club.
Harry Garland, Central Catholic — The Raiders No. 1 splashed a hole-in-one on the third hole at Atkinson CC to open the season in a 19-1 win over Dracut, then went 3-1 in match play in a 20-0 sweep over Methuen.
Drew Golden and Carson Erick, Hingham — Golden carded a 2-under-par 33 Wednesday and Erick fired a 2-under-par 34 Thursday to lead the Harbormen to back-to-back Patriot League wins against Marshfield and Plymouth North.
Zach Pelzar, Weston — The reigning Globe Division 3 Player of the Year picked up right where he left off, winning his match, 7.5-1.5, in a 40.5-31.5 Dual County League victory against Westford Academy at Pine Brook GC.
