HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

EMass golf: With an ace, and two wins, Central Catholic’s Harry Garland headlines Athletes of the Week

By Khalin Kapoor Globe Correspondent,Updated September 9, 2023, 49 minutes ago

AJ Bodnar, St. Johns Prep — In his varsity debut, the freshman from North Andover shot a 2-under par 34 to lead the Eagles to a 51-21 victory and followed it up with a respectable 2-over-par 37 in a win over Weston. He is currently tied for the lowest scoring average on the team.

Savar Bhasin, St. John’s Shrewsbury — The junior carded a team-low 35 in a tight 237-238 Catholic Conference win against defending Division 1 state champion BC High at Wollaston Country Club.

Harry Garland, Central Catholic — The Raiders No. 1 splashed a hole-in-one on the third hole at Atkinson CC to open the season in a 19-1 win over Dracut, then went 3-1 in match play in a 20-0 sweep over Methuen.

Drew Golden and Carson Erick, Hingham — Golden carded a 2-under-par 33 Wednesday and Erick fired a 2-under-par 34 Thursday to lead the Harbormen to back-to-back Patriot League wins against Marshfield and Plymouth North.

Zach Pelzar, Weston — The reigning Globe Division 3 Player of the Year picked up right where he left off, winning his match, 7.5-1.5, in a 40.5-31.5 Dual County League victory against Westford Academy at Pine Brook GC.

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.

