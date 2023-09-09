EMass golf: With an ace, and two wins, Central Catholic’s Harry Garland headlines Athletes of the Week

AJ Bodnar, St. Johns Prep — In his varsity debut, the freshman from North Andover shot a 2-under par 34 to lead the Eagles to a 51-21 victory and followed it up with a respectable 2-over-par 37 in a win over Weston. He is currently tied for the lowest scoring average on the team.

Savar Bhasin, St. John’s Shrewsbury — The junior carded a team-low 35 in a tight 237-238 Catholic Conference win against defending Division 1 state champion BC High at Wollaston Country Club.

Harry Garland, Central Catholic — The Raiders No. 1 splashed a hole-in-one on the third hole at Atkinson CC to open the season in a 19-1 win over Dracut, then went 3-1 in match play in a 20-0 sweep over Methuen.