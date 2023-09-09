Extra rest can’t save Chris Sale, who was hammered again as frenetic Red Sox comeback falls short against Orioles

After a thunder-and-lightning show prompted a 92-minute rain delay at the start of the game, the Sox seemed energized at the outset, taking a 2-0 lead on a Justin Turner homer off a shoe-high curveball against Baltimore starter Jack Flaherty. Yet the lead proved transient.

Chris Sale lasted just four innings in another ugly start against the Baltimore Orioles, who hit five home runs at Fenway Park in a 13-9 victory Saturday. The Red Sox piled up 23 hits, their second highest total of the season, but didn’t lead after the third inning in losing their fourth straight.

Once again, the Red Sox offense couldn’t do enough to bail out the Red Sox pitching staff.

Though Sale started in promising fashion, striking out three of the first four Orioles hitters, Baltimore got on the board in the second with an unearned run. The third inning then proved ominous in more ways than one.

Sale’s first three fastballs of the inning against Orioles nine-hole hitter Jorge Mateo registered at 88, 90, and 89 m.p.h., a red flag suggesting a quickly emptying tank. The results soon backed that impression.

Sale walked Mateo and Adley Rutschman. After a strikeout, the lefthander left a changeup over the heart of the plate to Anthony Santander, who slammed it off the Wall in left-center for a game-tying RBI double.

Two batters later, Aaron Hicks mashed a slider down the line and over the Wall for a three-run homer that put the Orioles ahead, 5-2. One inning later, James McCann feasted on a middle-middle changeup and drilled a two-run homer to left-center to give Baltimore a five-run lead.

Sale made it through the inning, but no further. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out five to continue his brutal year against Baltimore.

The Orioles battered him for 19 runs (18 earned) in 12 innings across three starts. The 13.50 ERA is Sale’s highest in any season against any team he faced at least three times, and is 10 runs higher than the 3.50 mark he’s amassed against all other opponents this year.

The results were bad enough. But that Sale looked so diminished — on six days’ rest, no less — raised questions about how much he has left to offer this season.

Despite Sale’s poor performance — the 46th Red Sox start this year of four innings or fewer, one shy of the 2019 team record — the Sox remained buoyant. They rallied in the fourth, molding a walk, three hits, a sac fly, and a key error by Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson on a potential inning-ending double play into four runs, drawing within 7-6.

But the Orioles regained separation in the sixth inning, taking a 9-6 lead when rookie Jordan Westburg and McCann drilled back-to-back solo homers to center against reliever Zack Weiss. The multi-homer game was the second of McCann’s 10-year career.

Baltimore continued to flex in the seventh when Sox reliever Mauricio Llovera, on the first pitch following a mound visit by pitching coach Dave Bush, left a thigh-high slider over the inner third of the plate against Henderson. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner drilled the ball into the right-field grandstand for a three-run homer, his 24th launch of the year.

The hosts answered again with their own three-run seventh, theirs on six hits. Wilyer Abreu doubled home a pair of runs and Rafael Devers singled with two out to make it 12-9, but Triston Casas flew out with the bases loaded to leave the Sox down three.

They would get no closer in the eighth, when Connor Wong struck out with runners on the corners following a pair of two-out singles. But after the Orioles added a final run on a Ramon Urias RBI single in the ninth, the Sox loaded the bases with one out against Yennier Cano. Masataka Yoshida hit a dribbler back to the mound for an out at home, but a Trevor Story double into the right-field corner and an Abreu single to left — his fifth hit of the game — made it 13-12.

Third-base coach Carlos Febles held up Story at third, and there he remained when Enmanuel Valdez flew out to left to end it.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.