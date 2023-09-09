Isabel Brozena leading the way during the North Reading golf team’s 4-0 start

But since her dazzling debut as a freshman, Brozena has carried the flag for the Hornets in the fall season, the best player, and the only female, on the boys’ team.

Isabel Brozena was the runner-up at the MIAA North/Central/West girls’ golf qualifier and the state final last spring. The North Reading senior placed third at the Massachusetts Girls’ Junior Amateur this summer.

“She’s the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” North Reading coach Brian McAuliffe said. “Just the fundamentals . . . to watch her is like watching any professional athlete play.”

Brozena began playing golf at the age of 7, and she played her first tournament at 9.

“[Playing against boys] taught me to be a better golfer,” said Brozena, who has verbally committed to attend Xavier. “Boys and girls do not play the same game. Playing with them has definitely changed my game . . . I’ll go for the pin sometimes, hit it hard. It’s definitely helped me because I’m experiencing people who play the game differently.”

The two-year captain also has become a person that underclassmen look up to. This year, her experience and maturity have been a big factor in North Reading’s 4-0 start.

“My freshman year, I didn’t know what I was doing at all,” she said. I was new to high school golf. Now, I’m more accustomed to it. I know the people we play against, I know the courses. So I’m someone they can go to as far as what to expect at different tournaments.”

Starting in her junior season, Brozena elected to play from the men’s tees. The Cape Ann League, along with most other leagues in the MIAA, allows female golfers on co-ed teams to have their choice of tee boxes, and Brozena chose the greater challenge for her matches.

“To have the opportunity to take the path of least resistance, but to choose to challenge yourself, I have tremendous respect for that decision,” McAuliffe added. “It’s fun to see her go from the whites [tees] and still be the best player out there.

“From a coaching standpoint, would I like her to play from the reds so my team would probably get more points? Maybe, but I want her to do what’s best for her. She’s contributed to the team in such a great way that [having her] is a bonus, no matter what.”

North Reading is not alone. At Westford Academy, sisters Morgan and Molly Smith were stellar, the former now at Georgetown after a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter, and the latter, a freshman at Central Florida, was a five-time Globe All-Scholastic and Player of the Year last fall as a senior. Their younger sister, Maddie, is a freshman playing for the Ghosts this fall.

Westwood has senior Lillian Guleserian, a Tri-Valley All-Star last fall who tied for eighth in sectionals and the state final at the MIAA girls’ tournament this spring.

McAuliffe understands what it’s like to be a part of a co-ed team. The North Reading alum was captain of the boys’ hockey team as a senior, when his younger sister, Lauren, was the only girl on the roster. She went on to play at Harvard.

“When I found out that Isabel was going to be on the team, I drew back to those experiences [as a student],” he said. “The boys on the team have been absolutely fantastic. Everybody’s always looked at her as the star player, not just the only girl on the team. She gets along with everyone, she’s not afraid to bust chops with the guys.”

Concord-Carlisle has a history of co-ed golf, too. Coach Andrew Wester played for the Patriots (2008-11) and returned to coach in 2018.

“We’re fortunate that golf is one of those few sports that’s purely based on your results. At the end of the day for me, it’s, ‘What are you shooting as a golfer?’ It’s pretty cut and dried that way,” Wester said.

This year’s squad has five girls on a roster of 13, including junior Erika Redmond and her sister, Sophie, a freshman.

Co-ed golf has seen an uptick in recent years, with a few schools having enough players to start a girls’ team for the spring season, with new entrants Sandwich and Bishop Feehan winning state titles.

North Reading, in particular, has seen a rise in girls playing golf, in large part because of Brozena’s success. McAuliffe noted that Brozena looks forward to the opportunity to mentor potential future standouts.

“A lot of times, when you have those high-caliber athletes, sometimes the diva will come into play, or they’ll be selfish. But there’s absolutely none of that with her,” he said. “It’s great to be able to root for somebody who’s such a good person.”

Isabel Brozena, sharing a laugh with her North Reading teammates during last week's match against Pentucket at Hillview Golf Club, said, “Boys and girls do not play the same game. Playing with them has definitely changed my game.” Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Chip shots

▪ In its opener, St. John’s Prep defeated Gloucester, 51-21, at Bass Rocks. Freshman AJ Bodnar was the low scorer with a 2-under-par 34 in his first varsity match.

“It’s not often that freshmen make the varsity team . . . typically what happens is maybe they shoot well during tryouts but struggle during matches,” coach Brian Jasiak said of the North Andover resident. “I expect him to be a leader as he progresses through the varsity golf program.”

Bodnar followed up his first match with a 2-over 37 in the Eagles’ second match against Weston at Pine Brook, where they won, 50-22.

▪ In a matchup of perennial D1 powers, St. John’s of Shrewsbury narrowly defeated defending champion and Catholic Conference rival BC High, 237-238, at Wollaston Golf Club Wednesday.

“We knew it was going to be tight before we got there . . . it came down to basically the last group,” said St. John’s coach Sean Noonan. “Any time you beat the defending champ at their home course to start the season, the guys were really excited after the match.”

The Pioneers were led by junior Savar Bhasin’s team-low 35 on a day the senior captains struggled.

“It’s good to see the depth of the team, that we could still beat a team like BC High when a couple of our leaders didn’t play well,” said Noonan.

▪ On Thursday, Hopkinton was dealt its first regular-season loss in almost two years, 272-282 to Norton at TPC Boston.

The Hillers (2-1) have been led by junior captain Parker Winn, the low scorer in all three matches. But after the graduation of 12 seniors, Hopkinton is moving ahead with a young roster. The next match is against Tri-Valley rival Dover-Sherborn Tuesday at Pinecrest GC.

Globe correspondent Khalin Kapoor contributed to this report.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.