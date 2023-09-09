James Farrell directs Haverhill to nonleague win over Beverly

BEVERLY –– On its first possession, Beverly stalled on a three-and-out. Haverhill, under the direction of new coach Rob Pike faced a similar fate on its initial possession. But the proud alum rolled the dice.
Off a fake punt, senior Alexander Gomes connected with senior Jayden Brito for a 45-yard strike, the catalyst for 27 first-half points, and a 27-14 nonleague win at Hurd Stadium.
Senior Devin Carreiro snagged eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and snared a pair of interceptions. He showcased his crisp route running and agility on a 42-yard pitch-and-catch with junior quarterback James Farrell for an untouched score in the second quarter.
“When he runs his routes, he’s sticking guys and getting separation,” said Pike. “He’s fast, he’s explosive, and he’s a playmaker. He works so hard. He wants to be a college football player and he’s going to be a college football player. Someone’s going to get a special one when they get him. He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
Pike (Class of 1999) compiled a 58-33 record in seven combined seasons at Salem (N.H.) and Lowell. His father, Bob, led the Hillies from 1986 to 1999.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Farrell finished 17 of 28 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The junior can really spin it, finding his wideouts on time and with good zip on the ball.
“James [Farrell] brings a lot to the team,” said Carrerio. “Obviously, in the air and on the ground. He gets the ball where it needs to be.”
Added Pike, “James Farrell, he can really spin it. I think that a lot of people are going to find out about him.”
Up front, senior Ariel Desir, junior Jake Bourque, senior Gabriel Grzyboski, junior Brian Tejada, and junior Alexander Feil were dominant, allowing Farrell to set his feet and allow routes to develop without being flushed out of the pocket. Senior tailback Jhonaton Wallis finished with 15 carries for 78 yards, two touchdowns.
“They’re all big and mean,” Farrell said of his offensive linemen. “Fantastic game from them. I love them, the line is the heart and soul of the football team.”
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.