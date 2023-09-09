scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS football | Lynn Classical 28, Central (R.I.) 26 (OT)

At Lynn Classical, the son also rises as Brian Vaughan Jr. shines in his first start at quarterback since 2021 in an OT win vs. Central (R.I.)

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated September 9, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Lynn Classical quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr, here in a Thanksgiving Day game against Lynn English, made a triumphant start for the Rams Saturday in a 28-26 overtime win against Central IR.I.) at the Manning Bowl in Lynn.ANTHONY SEAFORTH

Senior quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr. made his first opening day start for Classical since 2021 and continued to provide a glimpse of what he can be when healthy.

The son of Rams coach Brian Vaughan Sr. completed 11 of 20 passes for 133 yards and threw for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter before scoring from 2 yards out on a rush in overtime and throwing a two-point conversion pass that stood as the difference in a season-opening 28-26 win over Central (R.I.) at the Manning Bowl.

“He was out there running around, making plays on his feet, extending the plays,” Vaughan Sr. said. “He threw the ball really well.”

Tyren Hoeun rushed for a pair of scores for the Rams, topping 100 yards on the ground.

John Nasky had five catches for 75 yards, an interception on defense and caught the winning conversion pass, and Julius Peterson blocked a potentially winning PAT for the Knights (0-1) late in the fourth quarter.

