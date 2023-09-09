Patriots signing QB Bailey Zappe back to 53-man roster, releasing Matt Corral

Zappe, who was a member of the practice squad for the past 10 days, will back up starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday’s season opener against Philadelphia. Quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham is still on the practice squad.

After the Patriots claimed Corral off waivers on Aug. 31, questions emerged about how the team would handle the backup quarterback spot. Corral would only have a week with the playbook ahead of Week 1, while Zappe is in his second year in New England. The initial thinking was that the Patriots would temporarily elevate Zappe from the practice squad to the game day roster for the first three weeks of the season, but the NFL later clarified that the backup quarterback needs to be on the 53-man roster.

Coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning the team planned to finalize their quarterback depth chart later that day. When Corral did not participate in practice for a non-injury related reason, the writing seemed on the wall. His time in New England proved to be extremely short-lived, consisting of just three practices.

The Patriots clearly had enough interest in Corral, a 2022 third-round pick, to submit a claim, but they ultimately decided to move forward with the same duo as last season: Jones and Zappe.

With just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, the Patriots will not be utilizing the league’s new emergency third quarterback rule for Week 1. In order to designate a player for this role, he must be a member of the 53-man roster.

