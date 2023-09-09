Game 142: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are fading, with a recent three-game winning streak followed up by this current three-game losing skid that has left them six games adrift in the wild-card race.
Chris Sale will be tasked with stopping the slide against the Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Sale had one of his best outings of the season last week in Kansas City, throwing five scoreless innings against the Royals.
Baltimore will turn to deadline addition Jack Flaherty, who has struggled since joining the AL’s best team with a 6.66 ERA through five starts.
Lineups
ORIOLES (89-51): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.43 ERA)
RED SOX (72-69): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (6-3, 4.46 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Sale: Adam Frazier 2-4, Austin Hays 6-16, Gunnar Henderson 0-1, Aaron Hicks 10-31, Jorge Mateo 1-5, James McCann 9-38, Ryan McKenna 1-6, Ryan Mountcastle 3-10, Cedric Mullins 4-12, Adley Rutschman 2-5, Anthony Santander 3-10, Ramón Urías 1-6
Red Sox vs. Flaherty: Adam Duvall 1-4, Trevor Story 1-5, Justin Turner 2-13, Luis Urías 2-4, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox tied a season-low with four hits at home Friday.
Notes: The Red Sox have lost five straight home games, including a sweep at the hands of the Astros ... Sale has famously dominated the Orioles in his career, going 10-4 with a 3.46 ERA in 25 career appearances (19 starts). Baltimore has exacted its revenge on the big lefty this season, however, hanging 12 runs on Sale in just eight innings across two starts ... The Orioles have won six in a row and enter Saturday’s matchup with a four-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East ... 15 of the Sox’ 21 remaining games are against AL East teams (eight at home).
