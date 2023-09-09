Game 142: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are fading, with a recent three-game winning streak followed up by this current three-game losing skid that has left them six games adrift in the wild-card race.

Chris Sale will be tasked with stopping the slide against the Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Sale had one of his best outings of the season last week in Kansas City, throwing five scoreless innings against the Royals.

Baltimore will turn to deadline addition Jack Flaherty, who has struggled since joining the AL’s best team with a 6.66 ERA through five starts.