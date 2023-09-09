Revolution again surrender a goal in stoppage time, forced to settle for draw in Minnesota

Carles Gil opened the scoring in the 38th minute as the Revolution (13-5-9, 48 points) took over second place in the Eastern Conference in the first of a three-game road trip that continues at the Colorado Rapids next Saturday. But it was the second successive match that the Revolution gave up a tying goal in second half stoppage time, Austin FC scoring in the 94th minute to grab a 2-2 draw on Nov. 2.

The all-out offensive attitude led to a wide-open match, the Revolution coming within seconds of winning before Franco Fragapane’s goal off a corner kick in the 93rd minute at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., forced the Revs to take just one point home.

Bruce Arena might be missing — he announced his resignation as sporting director/head coach Saturday night — but the Revolution maintained his attacking spirit in playing to a 1-1 tie with Minnesota United.

Gil teamed with younger brother Nacho for his eighth goal of the season. The Gil brothers started the sequence with a short corner from the right, Carles drawing three opponents on a run across the field before the Revolution reversed the ball via Tomas Chancalay and Matt Polster to Nacho, wide open on the right. Nacho sent a low cross just inside the top of the penalty area, and Carles stepped into it and right-footed a perfect shot inside the near post.

Chancalay almost increased the lead in the 40th minute, but his shot was deflected by keeper Dayne St. Clair off the bar in the 40th minute.

In the second half, the Revolution created chances on counterattacks, but lost possession with several unforced errors. Minnesota nearly capitalized, but New England keeper Earl Edwards Jr. swatted a cross and defender Omar Gonzalez cleared a Hlongwane Bongokuhle chip off the line, before Jan Gregus hit the top of the bar off an Edwards muffed corner.

Finally, a shot by former Revolution forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi went off substitute Ben Sweat’s face to St. Clair, who touched on to Fragapane on the left side of the penalty area, the shot going in seven seconds before the scheduled three added minutes expired.

