Aaron Civale grew up a Red Sox fan but is now getting outs for the division rival Rays

“That’s something I really want to do, pitch in a major league game there with that crowd,” Civale said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

The 28-year-old grew up in Connecticut rooting for the Red Sox and attended Northeastern, in part, because he enjoyed being in Boston. But his only experience pitching at Fenway has been facing Harvard in the 2015 Beanpot when he played for the Huskies.

Tampa Bay righthander Aaron Civale has pitched in 19 major league parks since making his debut with Cleveland in 2019. Much to his dismay, Fenway Park is not yet one of them.

He seems sure to get plenty of chances. Civale is 32-24 with a 3.77 earned run average over parts of five regular seasons and 82 starts. He was 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA in his first six starts for the Rays after being obtained from the Guardians on July 31.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s very meticulous with his approach,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “We have a lot of north-south power pitchers. He’s much more about command and locating and some late movement.

Advertisement

“He has the confidence to throw all his pitches in any count. The innings he’s provided with the injuries we’ve had have been crucial. He’s stepped up pretty big for us.”

Facing the Red Sox, Civale struck out a career-best 12 over 5⅓ innings on Monday. He allowed three runs, two coming after he left the game. The Rays have been a good fit for him.

“It’s been as smooth as it could be,” Civale said. “Growing up a Red Sox fan, playing for Tito [Terry Francona] was a huge honor and pleasure. We had a great relationship and he has a great relationship with Cash.

“A lot of things that are done here, the feel and the vibe, are the same as Cleveland. All that has been pretty good. The guys in the clubhouse have been super welcoming.”

Advertisement

Said Cash: “It’s our job to do everything we can to learn about him. We’re not asking the player to learn us. We need to learn the player and get him as comfortable as possible. I think we’ve worked hard to do that.”

Civale has two more years of arbitration eligibility before free agency and was shocked to be traded. But the Guardians, who are deep in pitching, swapped him for hard-hitting first base prospect Kyle Manzardo.

Aaron Civale has never pitched at Fenway Park. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

“At the time we were a half-game [out of first place]. But that’s baseball,” Civale said. “I processed it and did the best I could to adjust.”

That has gone well. Even with Shane McClanahan out for the season after Tommy John surgery, the Rays have a rotation topped by Tyler Glasnow, Zach Eflin, and Civale.

“We’re playing good baseball and there’s a lot of good players in this clubhouse,” Civale said. “The mind-set has been really good. We’re getting ready to make a push.”

Civale didn’t see baseball as a career at first. He was a mechanical engineering major at Northeastern and planned to go into that field. As a sophomore, he faced the Red Sox in a spring training exhibition game in 2015 and struck out Xander Bogaerts, Mike Napoli, David Ortiz, and Hanley Ramirez.

“We saw the upside when he was in high school,” Huskies coach Mike Glavine said. “He could spin a baseball and his velocity was 88-89 [miles per hour]. He made a big leap his sophomore year in the hybrid role we had him in, working 1-3 innings and closing.”

Advertisement

Civale followed up that season with a dominant performance for Hyannis in the Cape Cod League, then had a 1.73 ERA in 15 starts as a junior. When the Guardians took Civale in the third round of the 2016 draft, Glavine encouraged him to sign and get started on his pro career.

“A lot of college coaches focus on themselves and keeping guys in the program. I appreciated the approach he took,” Civale said. “He was there for me and other guys who were drafted. He never begged us to stay. He is about the players.”

Civale and his wife, Fran, lived in Braintree for a time before recently moving to the Cape. He spends time around Northeastern, stopping in for workouts and talking to players.

“I’d love to have him around more,” Glavine said. “Just come in and be around the guys. We have a great relationship and to see what he’s done in pro ball has been awesome.”

Center fielder Mike Sirota is the program’s latest hot prospect, although injuries limited him to eight games with Hyannis this summer. Keep an eye on Dennis Colleran, a 6-foot-3-inch righthander from North Attleborough who throws a 98-m.p.h. sinker.

Colleran struck out 32 in 23 innings over the summer, moving up from the Futures League to the Cape League.

Advertisement

PICKING SIDES

Story and Witt Jr. made right choice

Bobby Witt Jr. decided to focus on baseball in high school, and that paid off. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Trevor Story is a big fan of Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. They work out at the same facility in the offseason, APEC in Fort Worth.

“He’s a great athlete,” Story said. “I’ve watched him train and now you’re seeing what he can do on the field. It’s fun to watch.”

Witt is listed at 6-1, 200 pounds, and Story at 6-2, 209. Growing up in central Texas, both felt pressure to play high school football even though baseball was their sport.

Witt turned down the coaches at Colleyville Heritage High and ended up being the No. 2 pick of the 2019 draft.

“I knew pretty early that baseball was my sport,” said Witt, whose father had a long major league career as a pitcher. “But the football coaches would always ask me about playing.”

Witt ended his football career in middle school. But a few years ago, just for fun, he tried to kick a 50-yard field goal on his high school’s practice field and nailed it on the first try.

Story wanted to be a running back or receiver but ended up at quarterback because of his strong arm. He played until his sophomore year at Irving High when he broke his collarbone. That was the end of football.

Story also made the right call. He focused on baseball and was a supplemental first-round pick in the 2011 draft.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Sox joined the industry trend of pushing top prospects by sending outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel to Double A for the end of the minor league season.

Advertisement

Anthony, 19, was their second-round pick in 2022 from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla. That’s the same school 2007 sixth-round pick Anthony Rizzo attended.

Teel was a first-round pick this season from Virginia. Given the competition in the ACC, Double A won’t be outside his comfort zone. Scouts have long been impressed with his maturity.

▪ Eight players have started at least one game at second base for the Sox this season. But are any of them worth committing to at the position?

As Nick Yorke develops, how will the Red Sox plug the hole at second? Caean Couto/Associated Press

Of the players still on the 40-man roster, Enmanuel Valdez, Pablo Reyes, and Luis Urías have played the

most innings. Reyes is the best fielder in that group, which isn’t saying much. Valdez offers the most offensive potential. Urías has the most experience, but his career has taken a downward turn the last two seasons.

It feels like the Sox are shuffling the cards until Nick Yorke is ready, which may not be until the second half of next season.

▪ It was a surprise to see Chris Sale running on the sidewalk next to Tropicana Field in 93-degree heat on Tuesday.

Starting pitchers used to run long distances between starts to build up their endurance. Roger Clemens would take off from Fenway Park and put in his miles along the Charles River.

Now conditioning is done in different ways, usually under the supervision of a team staffer. But Sale still likes going out on his own and pounding the pavement.

“I got away from it for a while but I’ve gotten back to running,” Sale said the next day. “Especially when it’s hot and you can get up a good sweat. I love that. I always run when we’re in Florida.”

Sale goes back to the days when pitchers would “run poles” on the warning track after pitching in spring training games. They would jog between the foul poles as the game continued. That’s not allowed now.

“Before we had all the strength coaches, they’d just tell you to get running,” Sale said. “I think it’s good for a pitcher. You need strong legs.”

▪ Triston Casas has been one of the better hitters in the game the last two months, but that didn’t get him much of a break at Tropicana Field this past week.

Casas, who likes getting to the ballpark early, took an Uber from the team hotel in Tampa rather than wait for the first bus. But he forgot his MLB identification card and couldn’t get into the park.

“I showed them a credit card, but they said they had to call somebody to make sure it was me,” Casas said. “I understood.”

Casas finally got to the clubhouse and went back outside dressed only in red shorts and sneakers so he could get some sun. He believes catching some rays helps him get ready for games, and who can argue that given his production?

ETC.

Dodgers’ depth is being tested

The Dodgers' pitching staff is looking a little thin. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Dodgers are lined up to be the second seed in the National League playoffs, which would give them five days to prepare for their first postseason game. They could need every one of them to get their rotation settled.

With Julio Urías on administrative leave following a second arrest for domestic violence, Los Angeles is having its depth tested.

Staff ace Clayton Kershaw has a 2.86 ERA over five starts since coming off the injured list on Aug. 10. But his velocity dropped alarmingly in his start against Miami on Tuesday — the fastest pitch was 89.9 m.p.h. — and he walked five. Kershaw is still dealing with a shoulder issue and his availability is on a start-to-start basis.

Lance Lynn, acquired from the White Sox at the trade deadline, has allowed 18 earned runs over 15 innings in his last three starts and struck out three. Tony Gonsolin is likely done for the season with an elbow injury.

The Dodgers hoped Walker Buehler could return from his second Tommy John surgery in time for the playoffs, but he was shut back down after pitching two innings in a Triple A game and won’t pitch until next season.

The other candidates are rookie righthanders Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.80, in 17 starts), Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 0.00, in two starts), Emmett Sheehan (3-1, 5.40, in eight starts), and Gavin Stone (0-0, 14.40, in three starts). Sheehan was drafted out of Boston College in 2021.

It’ll be on Andrew Friedman, Dave Roberts, and pitching coach Mark Prior to come up with a combination that works.

Urías, who closed out the 2020 World Series and was the Opening Day starter this season, seems unlikely to play again this season as MLB contemplates what would be his second suspension for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

No player has ever been suspended twice under the policy. At 27, Urias could be finished in the majors if he is convicted and/or suspended again. Would any team want a player with two such vile offenses on his record?

Extra bases

Nick Ahmed’s time with the Diamondbacks ended abruptly on Wednesday when he was designated for assignment to make room for top prospect Jordan Lawler. “Ten years and ripping a Band-Aid off in 10 minutes,” is how Ahmed described the experience. The 33-year-old East Longmeadow native was traded to Arizona in 2012 and became one of the game’s best defensive shortstops from 2016-21 before injuries diminished his abilities. He’ll be a free agent after the season . . . Angels officials believe their payroll will ultimately be under the luxury-tax limit of $233 million. Putting Max Stassi on the unpaid restricted list saved some money, as did Andrew Velazquez being claimed off waivers by the Braves on Tuesday. If the Angels do dip under, they will receive a higher draft pick as compensation if Shohei Ohtani leaves as a free agent. Ohtani, meanwhile, did not show up for the team photo this past week and a stand-in was used. That person, said to be a member of the front office staff, was quickly escorted out a back gate once the photo was taken. Ohtani’s face will be Photoshopped in. That doesn’t seem like a good omen . . . Giancarlo Stanton was the fourth-fastest player to 400 career home runs and is under contract with the Yankees through 2027. There are 28 players with at least 500 career homers. The only ones not in the Hall of Fame were tied to PEDs (Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramirez, and Gary Sheffield) or haven’t been on the ballot yet (Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols). Could Stanton get to 500 homers, or even 450, and not be a Hall of Famer? The home runs aside, he’s a five-time All-Star with one MVP and hasn’t played in a World Series game. Stanton has hit .247 with an .821 OPS since joining the Yankees and hasn’t been on anybody’s list of the top players in the game for years . . . The Padres had good intentions trading for Rich Hill to help their rotation, but he is 0-4 with an 8.54 ERA in six games since joining the team. “Nothing has gone well here,” Hill told reporters after giving up six runs in 1⅓ innings against the Phillies on Monday. “It’s been terrible, and nobody is more disappointed than me. Coming here and wanting to be a contributing factor and not being able to even contribute in any manner whatsoever has been pretty pathetic actually.” . . . The Rays have finished last or next to last in attendance in the American League every year since 2014 despite having some excellent teams. That’s unlikely to change until they build a new ballpark. Until then, why not try something different with how the game is presented? The Rays have stayed with the same script for years: ear-splitting music and sound effects, relentless scoreboard graphics asking fans to clap or make noise, and minor league style games and promotions between innings. Maybe a few more people would show up if the atmosphere was toned down a bit . . . Happy birthday to Nick Green, who is 45. The infielder played for eight teams over parts of eight seasons in the majors from 2004-13. That included 103 games for the Red Sox in 2009. Green was one of the many shortstops the Sox tried during the post-Nomar Garciaparra years until Xander Bogaerts took hold of the job. Green hit .236 with six homers, which proved to be a career high. He also had a scoreless two-inning relief stint on Aug. 27 against the White Sox, retiring future Hall of Famer Jim Thome on a ground ball to shortstop. Green is now a television analyst for the Braves.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.