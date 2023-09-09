With time on their side, Jake Haarde, Lincoln-Sudbury tackle Methuen with a strong second-half finish

Upon return, the Warriors turned in a stellar defensive performance, decaffeinating one of the state’s most talked-about offenses, forcing four turnovers in a 24-14 season-opening win.

“I’m not going to lie, the adrenaline took over,” L-S two-way star Jake Haarde said with a laugh.

The good news for Lincoln-Sudbury? When the Warriors left Myers Field Friday night, their nonleague matchup against visiting Methuen suspended because of lightning, they had enough footage on film to spend the night thinking about in-game adjustments when play resumed Saturday morning. The bad news? No one slept all that much.

“We’ll sleep good tonight,” said Lincoln-Sudbury coach Jim Girard.

The Warriors (1-0) dominated time of possession, running almost twice as many plays as the Rangers (0-1) thanks to a steady run game orchestrated by quarterback Cooper Tarantino (89 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, 2 TDs). Nearly three quarters of L-S’s 368 total offensive yards came on the ground.

But it was the sparky play of Haarde that put the Warriors over the top. In the secondary, he was a force, picking off decorated Methuen quarterback Drew Eason (157 passing yards, TD) on the opening drive. At receiver, he showed exceptional body control on jump balls, none more impressive than his 25-yard back pylon snare that made it 24-7 Warriors with 5:26 to go.

He even impacted the third phase of the game, converting a fake punt from the punter’s spot in the formation with just under four minutes to go that iced the game. By the time Methuen finally got the ball back, there were just 11 seconds remaining with the Rangers still down two scores.

“He’s a winner. He’s just a playmaker,” Girard said of Haarde, also a star shortstop headed to Penn State next year for baseball. “He doesn’t have exceptional speed, size, strength, none of that, but the kid just finds a way. You can just see it. He knows how to perform on the big stage, and he did it again today on both sides of the ball.”

Shane Eason eclipsed 100 yards of offense on nine touches for Methuen. That included the Rangers’ first score of the game, a 65-yard catch-and-run from his brother, Drew.

Northeast 62, Lowell Catholic 35 — Senior Chris Zullo (23 carries, 319 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 extra-point rushing conversions) fueled a dominant rushing performance from the host Golden Knights (1-0) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference in Wakefield. Northeast churned out 52 carries for 500 yards rushing.