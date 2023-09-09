scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos from devastating earthquake that struck Morocco

By Alyssa Vega Globe Correspondent,Updated September 9, 2023, 53 minutes ago
People mourn in front of the body of a victim killed in an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, on September 9, 2023.FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring at least 2,059 more. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for people trapped in the rubble of toppled buildings. The quake was the strongest to hit the area in more than a century, according to the US Geological Survey.

See photos and videos of the damage the earthquake has left.

A woman walks past destroyed houses after an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of the city of Marrakesh, on Sept. 9.FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
A woman reacts standing infront of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
Moroccan Royal Armed Forces evacuate a body from a house destroyed in an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
The minaret of a mosque stands behind damaged or destroyed houses following the earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province.FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
People mourn in front of the body of an earthquake victim in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
Rescue workers search for survivors in a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, on Saturday.FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
A resident looks at a damaged building following a 6.8-magnitude quake in Marrakesh. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
A resident navigates through the rubble following a 6.8-magnitude quake in Marrakesh. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
Residents stay out at a square in Marrakesh on Saturday after the earthquake. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images
Residents take shelter ouside at a square following the earthquake in Marrakesh. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images


