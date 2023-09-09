See photos and videos from devastating earthquake that struck Morocco

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring at least 2,059 more. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for people trapped in the rubble of toppled buildings. The quake was the strongest to hit the area in more than a century, according to the US Geological Survey.
See photos and videos of the damage the earthquake has left.
WATCH: 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Morocco, killing more than 300 people pic.twitter.com/sOHj2HRSMs— BNO News (@BNONews) September 9, 2023
Reports of damage after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Morocco pic.twitter.com/tQqYsosW8x— BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2023