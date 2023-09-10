13-year-old girl injured after Mass. man allegedly rolls over UTV near Berlin, N.H.

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a UTV she was riding, which was allegedly driven by a Massachusetts man, was involved in a rollover crash near Berlin, N.H., on Saturday night, officials said.
At around 7 p.m., Berlin police and firefighters responded to a call from another member of the riding party reporting that a utility task vehicle had crashed near Success Pond Road, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Jason Cabral, 40, of New Bedford, Mass., was allegedly driving the UTV in a parking lot with the teenager, whose identity has not been released, riding as a passenger, Fish and Game said. Cabral was allegedly doing a doughnut with the UTV when he lost control and the machine flipped onto its side, according to the statement.
Cabral and the passenger were not wearing helmets, according to the statement. Drug or alcohol intoxication are not considered to have been factors in the crash.
The teenager received assistance from emergency responders at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment, according to the statement. Cabral was not hurt in the crash and was issued citations for operating an off-highway recreational vehicle to endanger life or property and carrying a passenger under 18 years old who was not wearing a helmet, officials said.
It was unclear Sunday whether Cabral had hired an attorney to represent him. No further information was immediately available.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.