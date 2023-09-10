13-year-old girl injured after Mass. man allegedly rolls over UTV near Berlin, N.H.

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a UTV she was riding, which was allegedly driven by a Massachusetts man, was involved in a rollover crash near Berlin, N.H., on Saturday night, officials said.

At around 7 p.m., Berlin police and firefighters responded to a call from another member of the riding party reporting that a utility task vehicle had crashed near Success Pond Road, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Jason Cabral, 40, of New Bedford, Mass., was allegedly driving the UTV in a parking lot with the teenager, whose identity has not been released, riding as a passenger, Fish and Game said. Cabral was allegedly doing a doughnut with the UTV when he lost control and the machine flipped onto its side, according to the statement.