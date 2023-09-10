20-year-old man taken into custody after brief standoff with police in Maynard

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody peacefully after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a Maynard home for about an hour and a half on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At about 12:30 p.m., police received a report that the man, whose name was not released, was armed with a hatchet and was destroying objects in a home on Elm Court, Maynard police said in a statement.

Other occupants left the home safely, according to the statement, but then the man allegedly barricaded himself inside. After arriving at the scene, officers called for SWAT support and a crisis negotiator who helped get the man to come outside, allowing police to take the man into custody, the statement said.