20-year-old man taken into custody after brief standoff with police in Maynard

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody peacefully after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a Maynard home for about an hour and a half on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
At about 12:30 p.m., police received a report that the man, whose name was not released, was armed with a hatchet and was destroying objects in a home on Elm Court, Maynard police said in a statement.
Other occupants left the home safely, according to the statement, but then the man allegedly barricaded himself inside. After arriving at the scene, officers called for SWAT support and a crisis negotiator who helped get the man to come outside, allowing police to take the man into custody, the statement said.
With support from Acton and Stow police, along with the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, authorities brought the standoff to a peaceful conclusion by around 2 p.m., police said.
The incident is under investigation, and the man will face criminal charges, according to the statement, which did not list the charges.
