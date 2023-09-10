Group attacks victim, tries to steal backpack on Boston University campus, police say

The victim told police they were walking home about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Cummington Street and Commonwealth Avenue when they were approached by four to six young males who punched the victim and attempted to take their backpack, BU police said in a statement Sunday.

Boston University police are investigating a violent attempted robbery on BU’s campus late Saturday night that involved a group of young male attackers, officials said.

The victim was able to run away and call BU police, who searched the area but were unable to find the attackers, according to the statement. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials ask anyone who has information to contact BU police at 617-353-2121.

