Off-duty Seekonk police officer identified as 1 of 2 victims in fatal Somerset motorcycle crash

The crash, which occurred on the Route 103 rotary shortly after 1 a.m., killed Kourtny DeForitis, who had served as a patrol officer for the Seekonk Police Department since she graduated from the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy in 2021, according to a statement released by the department .

One of the two victims killed in a motorcycle crash on a highway rotary in Somerset early Saturday morning was identified Sunday as an off-duty Seekonk police officer.

Kourtny DeForitis, who had served as a patrol officer for the Seekonk Police Department since she graduated from the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy in 2021, died following a motorcycle crash in Somerset early Saturday morning, officials said.

DeForitis was a passenger on the motorcycle when the crash occurred. The driver, a man whose identity has not been released, was also killed, according to Somerset police.

Advertisement

DeForitis served as a community outreach officer and was commended for her efforts to connect with residents, especially children at local schools, according to the statement.

“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh,” police said.

The department offered its “sincere condolences to . . . DeForitis’ family and friends, as we also mourn the loss of one of our own.”

Seekonk Public Schools Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell said DeForitis, who had worked alongside district officials in her role as a community outreach officer, “had an invaluable impact on our student body and was an absolute delight to work with.”

“Our thoughts are with her family, her friends and her fellow officers during this difficult time.” Kidwell said in a statement.

Grief counselors will be available at Seekonk schools this week to assist students and staff who are mourning DeForitis, Kidwell said.

Police responded at 1:14 a.m. Saturday to reports that a vehicle had struck a telephone pole near the Route 103 rotary, according to Somerset police. Officers arrived at the rotary to find DeForitis and the motorcycle driver lying in the roadway.

Advertisement

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. DeForitis was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the motorcycle entered the rotary going the wrong direction and then collided with the vehicle, police said.

The Bristol district attorney’s office did not respond Sunday to an inquiry regarding the crash. No further information was immediately available.

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.