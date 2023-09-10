In Rockport, an independent cinema — and video store — rises once again

Three-and-a-half years after it seemed like it was done for good, the Cape Ann Community Cinema was back in business.

His quip was hit with a roar of applause from the small, opening night crowd in front of him — a gray-haired crew of 20 of his biggest supporters — all settled into an eclectic mix of couches and squishy chairs.

ROCKPORT — Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night, Rob Newton walked to the front of his tiny cinema, looked out at the audience, and asked a question: “You guys here for a movie?”

Closed since COVID, the cinema — which had been above a record store on Main Street in Gloucester for more than a decade — is the passion project of Newton, a 54-year-old who has been a fixture in the local independent film scene since 1990. That was the year he used his college tuition money to instead buy the Hamilton video store where he’d been working since he was a teenager.

The new location, which features two theaters, a concession stand, and a 10,000-volume video store — more on that later — is housed in a string of second-floor office suites above a former grocery store in the Whistlestop Mall, an aging strip mall next to the Rockport train station.

It looks nothing like a modern movie cineplex, which is part of the point. Instead, Newton aims for “a living room feel.” The main theater, the 40-seat “rainbow room,” features not only couches and soft chairs, but also a back row of booths from a 1950s diner, vintage lamps, a juke box, and an arcade cabinet loaded with hundreds of classic games.

“This isn’t nostalgia as a fetish,” said Newton, as he gave a reporter a tour. “This is about connecting with our past. Part of the joy of watching an older movie is reconnecting to a memory thread that takes you right back to the first time you saw it.”

Moviegoers Heidi Weller and her father, Ronald Paskavitz, settle in at the Cape Ann Community Cinema, a tiny arthouse theater beloved for its living room vibe and quirky couches. Laurie Swope

Programming will consist of a blend of classic films and new independent movies, and for opening night he chose the 1988 Italian film “Cinema Paradiso,” about the friendship between a young boy and an aging projectionist — a movie that’s considered one of the great love-letters to cinema.

His audience of longtime cinephiles — including some who have been customers since the Hamilton video store days — was thrilled by the choice.

“This is the sticky stuff that makes a community great and groovy,” said Carolyn Workman of Rockport. “A room full of people, looking at a big screen, sitting in comfortable seats, watching a great movie. … What’s better than this?”

It was hard to argue with the energy in the room, but Newton admits there were times over the previous years when he worried he would never feel it again.

When COVID shuttered theaters, he returned to his roots and sold DVDs and VHS tapes on eBay to make ends meet. His inventory came from donations from his loyal patrons, as well as road trips to scour thrift stores “like a video truffle pig.”

Eventually, he amassed an inventory so large that he opened a pseudo-video store he calls “Helpflix,” because part of the proceeds go to charity.

What makes it only a pseudo-video store is that you don’t have to return the movies: Just pay a small fee for each movie, from $2 to $5, and it’s yours.

Feel like returning it? That’s great. Feel like passing it on to someone else? That’s great, too. Feeling nostalgic? You’re not alone.

“My favorite part of the video rental business were those Friday and Saturday nights,” Newton said, “talking one-on-one with my core regulars, getting to know their tastes, connecting the dots between a movie they liked and a movie they might, and now that’s back.”

With the opening of the Whistestop location, Helpflix will now have a dedicated space, stacked floor-to-ceiling with a catalog of movies that he said is several times larger than what’s available on Netflix.

Rob Newton's video store at the Cape Ann Community Cinema includes floor-to-ceiling stacks of offerings. Laurie Swope

Don’t own a DVD player anymore? No problem, he sells old ones for $20 (or $30 if you want a DVD/VCR combo). Can’t find your old remote? He sells those, too.

“I swear I have every remote ever made,” he said, as he pointed to a table covered in retro clickers.

“He’s just a lover of film. That shows in everything he does,” said Susan Rich of Hamilton, who has known Newton since his video clerk days and said she was thrilled to have him curating films for her again. “I worried this day would never happen.”

By design, the space is malleable. The second theater, what he calls “the purple people seater,” has the feel of a hip classroom-meeting room space, and is available to rent. There is another open space that can be used for birthday parties.

But the main focus is the “rainbow room,” and as Will Workman, another longtime supporter, entered for opening night, he said it had a feeling you can’t get watching a movie at home.

“Moviegoing should be a social experience with people close enough to matter,” he said. “Going to the movies should be an outing. There’s a passivity to scrolling Netflix. Here, you have somebody who is passionate about curating the movie experience.”

And with that, it was time for the movie to start.

As a hush came over the audience, Newton went around the room, turned off the vintage lamps, picked up a remote, and hit play.

Rob Newton spoke to moviegoers on opening night at the reopened Cape Ann Community Cinema. Laurie Swope





Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.