Rosh Hashanah celebrations welcome Jewish New Year early

At the Chabad Center at Chestnut Hill , more than two-dozen children and a handful of parents gathered under a white tent Sunday morning for a Rosh Hashanah fair, sheltered from the threat of rain. Moving among four stations, the children sampled traditional sweets such as pomegranates, apples, and honey; braided challah bread topped with raisins and streusel; and made cards wishing a “shana tova” — Hebrew for a good year.

BROOKLINE — Rosh Hashanah celebrations kicked off early over the weekend in a local synagogue’s courtyard — as Jews throughout Greater Boston prepared to welcome the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah, which means “head of the year” in Hebrew, marks the start of the Jewish New Year and high holidays season, followed 10 days later by Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement.

Typically observed in September or October, depending on the Jewish lunar calendar, this year’s celebration begins Friday evening.

Rabbi Mendy Uminer, head of the Chabad center, said the holiday is a “time of introspection,” during which Jews “take stock” of their lives and actions over the past year, seeking growth and forgiveness.

“It’s not about putting yourself down, but it’s about lifting yourself up and realizing the greatest potential we have,” Uminer said. “Look at the positive, see the possibilities, the opportunities.”

Children eat apples dipped in honey during a pre-Rosh Hashanah fair with activities to prepare for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By 10:15 a.m., the courtyard was filled with children laughing and singing “happy birthday to the world.” Meanwhile, Rabbi Uminer wrapped himself in a tallit, the traditional Jewish prayer shawl, and prepared his shofar: a hollowed ram’s horn, which is blown like a trumpet several times throughout the holiday.

Uminer blew two shofars that morning: a shorter, single arched horn, and a coiled horn longer than his arm — a style originating in Yemenite Jewish traditions, he said.

The rabbi sounded a burst of short blasts, followed by one long blast. A long sound of the shofar, called “Tekiah Gedolah,” concludes Rosh Hashanah. Uminer said he begins blowing the shofar months in advance, to keep his lung capacity up in preparation for the holiday.

As the tone rang out, stretching more than 20 seconds, 11-year-old Avi Bloomenthal smiled wider and wider. He shared a look of surprised excitement with his friends, pointing to the rabbi, whose face began to redden from the exertion.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said of the holiday. “I just get to have a lot of fun with my family and just spend time with them.”

Eden and Aaron Hartley, of Roslindale, dropped off one of their three children around 10:20 a.m.

Eden Hartley said her family has been coming to the Chabad house for a year or two, drawn in by its welcoming community. She said they take the month leading up to Rosh Hashanah “to think about the last year and the year to come.”

“We talk as a family about goals we want for the year,” Eden Hartley said, speaking over the blaring of a shofar just a few feet away. “Kindness and joy, things that we want to cultivate as a family, patience, forgiveness. We talk about the ideas of making mistakes and asking forgiveness.”

Gabriel, 7 (left) and Jesse, 4, roll out pieces of challah dough during a pre-Rosh Hashanah fair with activities to prepare for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Later that morning, Sara Uminer, the rabbi’s 15-year-old daughter, stood at a table dusted with flour and covered in bowls of eggs, raisins, and dough, and demonstrated to children how to braid a round challah. Challahs are usually braided into loafs, but the circular shape is a Rosh Hashanah tradition, according to Chabad.

“You’re going to make two strands, like this,” she said, holding up her two index fingers side by side. Looking intently, four children rolled ropes of dough, which they crisscrossed over each other.

They dusted their challahs with raisins and streusel topping, made of sugar and oil.

One boy ate a handful of the streusel raw — a sweet start to the year, no doubt.

A child learns how to braid challah bread during a pre-Rosh Hashanah fair with activities to prepare for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

