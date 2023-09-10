Thousands in Massachusetts are still without power after weekend storms

More than 7,400 Andover residents and 4,200 North Andover residents were in the dark, making up the bulk of the outages.

As of 11 a.m., more than 15,600 utility customers were still without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency online outage map .

Thousands of people in Massachusetts — most in Andover and North Andover — remained without power Sunday morning after a weekend of thunderstorms, while towns continued clearing storm debris from roadways.

National Grid crews worked through the night fixing damage and restoring power to customers in communities including Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, and Chelmsford, the company said in a Facebook post.

The town of Andover is using a local senior center to serve as a cooling center and a place for residents to recharge their electronic devices.

On Saturday evening, National Grid repaired the electrical substations in Andover, although overhead power lines were still significantly damaged, the town said. Public works crews have cleared the town’s major roadways of downed trees not impacted by live wires, and began removing storm debris from neighborhood roads on Saturday night.

The city of Lawrence gave out food and water at the intersection of Jefferson and Easton streets for residents affected by storm damage, according to the Lawrence Department of Public Works.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through Sunday in the Boston area, with “calm wind” up to about 7 miles per hour in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Showers are expected every day in the coming week up until Thursday evening, according to the weather service.

