Water main break causes flooding on Newbury Street

A water main break flooded a section of Newbury Street in the Back Bay on Sunday night, officials said.
The break was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near 337 Newbury St., between Massachusetts Avenue and Hereford Street, according to the Boston fire and police departments.
Workers with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission were able to stop the leak, but not before the surging water caused damage to the road and sidewalks, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Newbury Street between Mass. Ave. and Hereford remained closed to traffic late Sunday night, said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman.
A video posted on social media by the fire department showed a steady stream of water flowing down Newbury Street and washing up over the curb in some areas.
A water main break at approximately 337 Newbury. The water is flooding Newbury st. as far as Gloucester st. pic.twitter.com/NahfqNxmSh— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 11, 2023
A message was sent to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission seeking further information Sunday night.
