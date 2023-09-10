Water main break causes flooding on Newbury Street

A water main break flooded a section of Newbury Street in the Back Bay on Sunday night, officials said.

The break was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near 337 Newbury St., between Massachusetts Avenue and Hereford Street, according to the Boston fire and police departments.

Workers with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission were able to stop the leak, but not before the surging water caused damage to the road and sidewalks, according to the Boston Fire Department.