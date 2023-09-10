William Phillips, who exposed corruption in police ranks, dies at 92

Mr. Phillips died at 92 on April 18 at a hospital in Oregon while being treated for pneumonia, said his longtime lawyer, Ronald Kuby. The death was reported in July by The Daily News in New York but apparently nowhere else.

After more than four decades of court and parole battles, newspaper and magazine articles, books, a documentary, and disputes among judges, lawyers and witnesses, the question still remains: Did he commit murder or was he framed in retaliation for breaking the blue wall of silence?

In criminal justice circles, they still debate the case of New York City police officer William Phillips. He was a star witness at televised hearings in 1971 that exposed pervasive police corruption in the city. But he was then convicted of killing two people and went to prison for 32 years.

After serving 25 years for murders that he insisted he did not commit, supporters say, Mr. Phillips essentially chose to remain in prison for seven more years by refusing in repeated parole hearings to bend to an unwritten rule that the only way for a convicted killer to win parole is to confess and repent before the board.

He acknowledged that he partook in police corruption as a patrolman in the 1960s and early ’70s. When not golfing at a country club, flying his plane, taking ski trips, playing the horses, or darting around town in his red sports car, he was walking a beat in Gucci loafers and collecting bags of cash from brothels, gamblers, drug dealers, and others “on the pad” — cop slang for payoff lists.

Finally, he was caught by investigators taking bribes from Xaviera Hollander, a madam who wrote the best-selling 1971 book “The Happy Hooker.” Mr. Phillips wore a wire and went under cover to avoid prosecution. He joined Officer Frank Serpico and Detective David Durk as star witnesses at the hearings of the Knapp Commission, which detailed endemic police corruption in New York.

The three men spoke about payoffs in virtually every precinct, with patrolmen, sergeants, and higher-ups sharing money from merchants and mobsters, handed over to avoid arrests and for other favors. The three became pariahs in a department known for its code of silence.

Mr. Phillips may have been a hero to the public, but a homicide detective who saw him testify on television told prosecutors that he resembled the sketch of a man wanted in a cold murder case. Reports later emerged that the detective who had started the inquiry was a close friend of a police lieutenant who, believing that Mr. Phillips had identified him as a grafter, died by suicide.

Mr. Phillips was arrested and charged with murdering a pimp and a prostitute in a Manhattan brothel at about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 1968. From the start, evidence against him was contradictory. A half-dozen relatives and friends gave Mr. Phillips hour-by-hour alibis, placing him in three homes on a round of preholiday visits from 4 p.m. until past midnight.

The key witness against him was Charles Gonzales, the prostitute’s customer. He was shot by the killer in an arm and his abdomen before falling forward as if he were dead. A drinker and a former mental patient, Gonzales described the killer as older, grayer, and shorter than Phillips and with a “pockmarked Italian face.” He had initially picked someone else out of a lineup that included Mr. Phillips.

The pimp, James Smith — aka James Goldberg — who had paid bribes to Mr. Phillips for protection, and the prostitute, Sharon Stango, 18, were shot point-blank with a .38-caliber revolver as they sat on a couch pleading for their lives, prosecutors said. They said that Smith was killed over a $1,000 debt and that Stango and Gonzales were shot because they had witnessed the pimp’s murder.

There was no physical evidence in the case, which centered on Gonzales’s testimony. Mr. Phillips insisted for decades that he was framed after testifying about police corruption.

There were two trials. The first, in 1972, in which criminal lawyer F. Lee Bailey defended Mr. Phillips, ended in a mistrial, with the jury deadlocked 10-2 for acquittal. Jurors said they had not believed Gonzales.

Mr. Phillips was convicted in the second trial, in 1974, and sentenced to 25 years to life. It was later revealed that a juror had applied for a job with the Manhattan district attorney’s office during the trial and that the prosecutors did not tell the judge until after the verdict. That potential bias led two New York state appeals courts to reverse the original verdict.

But in a further proceeding, the US Supreme Court let the conviction stand. Writing for a 6-3 majority, Associate Justice William Rehnquist said, “Due process does not require a new trial every time a juror has been placed in a compromising situation.”

His options exhausted, Mr. Phillips became a model prisoner and a jailhouse lawyer. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees with perfect grades from the State University of New York, wrote legal briefs, and taught law classes for inmates, ran a prison library, worked for charities, and, with an unblemished record, became one of the state’s oldest inmates.

But his health declined. He lost an eye to cancer, had prostate cancer, and survived a stroke.

When he became eligible for parole after 25 years, his records were filled with recommendations for his release from wardens, college deans, judges, and federal agents. Manhattanville College, in Westchester County, offered him a job. But the parole board denied his application. His defenders said it was because he had refused to admit guilt.

At another hearing, in 2003, he acknowledged being guilty of “reprehensible conduct” but not of murder. Parole was again denied. The board called Mr. Phillips “a criminal of the worst kind whose danger to public safety is in the highest degree.”

He appealed, and Justice Alice Schlesinger of New York Supreme Court in Manhattan called the board’s ruling “perverted” and “contrary to the law.” She asked, “Does the board honestly believe that Mr. Phillips, a 74-year-old man, half-blind from cancer, who has helped countless people and learned and taught the principles of law to many, truly is a continuing threat to society?”

The board was unmoved. In 2006, however, Justice Marcy Friedman of New York Supreme Court in Manhattan ordered Mr. Phillips released, calling the board’s actions “irrational” and “arbitrary.” The board appealed, saying the judiciary had no authority to grant parole, and won.

“The only way the state will ever let Bill Phillips out of prison is in a body bag,” said one of his lawyers, Daniel Perez. “Everything that’s been done has been calculated to delay his release. And for a half-blind 76-year-old man that’s sick with cancer, and that’s served out his time, it’s unconscionable.”

Before his last parole hearing, a year later, Mr. Phillips told New York magazine of his dilemma. “Picture yourself,” he said. “Your life is depending on you admitting to something you didn’t do.”

Finally, he told the board what he thought it wanted to hear, saying he was guilty and voicing regret. He was released in 2007, ending 32 years in prison.

Michael Armstrong, a former Queens district attorney who was the Knapp Commission’s chief counsel in the corruption hearings, said that Mr. Phillips did not remotely fit the description of the killer and that his refusal to admit guilt before the parole board had effectively cost him seven more years in prison — persuasive evidence, he said, that he had not committed the murders.

“I don’t think he did it,” Armstrong said in an interview for this obituary in 2015. “If you say, ‘I didn’t do it,’ that ensures you won’t get parole. All he had to do was say that he did it and was sorry. If you’re going to make parole, you have to crawl.”

William Raymond Phillips was born in Manhattan on May 6, 1930, to William and Florence (Leavy) Phillips. His father was a New York police officer who brought bags of cash home at Christmastime. A high school dropout, Bill joined the Air Force and was an aircraft mechanic in the Korean War.

His first marriage, to Camille Bates, ended in divorce. His second wife, Laurel Phillips, survives him. The couple, who had no children, lived in Grants Pass, a small city in southern Oregon.

Mr. Phillips joined the Police Department in 1957. In a few years, he was taking payoffs. “I dressed like a million dollars,” he told The New York Times in an interview in 2006 at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, N,Y. “I was an East Side guy. Making money, hanging around, chasing broads.”

“My life was one big fun,” he said in a memoir, “On the Pad,” written with Leonard Shecter and published in 1973.

The fun ended when Mayor John Lindsay appointed the Knapp Commission to investigate police corruption.

Authorities over the years have agreed that the commission helped break a culture of police corruption. But the immediate fallout was minimal.

Dozens of officers were charged, while top police and city officials were not. Many prosecutions were dropped because Mr. Phillips’s murder conviction destroyed his credibility as a witness and, to some extent, undermined the findings of the commission.

His case was explored again by Armstrong in the book “They Wished They Were Honest” (2012) and by director Ido Mizrahy in the documentary “Patrolman P” (2013). Mr. Phillips promoted the documentary at a film festival in New York. He theorized that a loan shark had committed the killings.

“The entire case they had against me was the identification that I was a 5-foot-8 pockmarked Italian,” he said. “Do I look like a 5-foot-8 pockmarked Italian?”

He was 6 feet tall and, friends said, had a ruddy Irish face.



