Yomiah loves to listen to music

Yomiah is a happy and inquisitive 13-year-old boy who is described by those who know him best as sweet and kind with a love of music.

He sings a variety of songs, from “B-I-N-G-O” to Lady Gaga, and will often listen to musical toys by holding them up to his ears.

Yomiah is an active child who likes to play independently, and will also engage with adults by reaching for their hands and sitting in their laps.

Yomiah receives supportive services to assist him in all areas of development. He communicates using a combination of words, signs, and augmentative communication and is also working with tactile symbols and Braille. Yomiah benefits from individualized attention and support within a predictable and stable routine. He often sings specific songs to specific people, showing awareness and familiarity with them.

Yomiah will be best supported by a family who has a medical background, or a willingness to learn, and who is prepared to support and advocate for him throughout his life. Caregivers who are patient, nurturing, affectionate, and strong advocates would be the best match for him.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/5871

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, visit www.mareinc.org.

Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.