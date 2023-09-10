She found her mother’s keepsake Bill Russell photo — on Page One

Bill Russell greeted fans upon returning to Boston after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals in 1969. Lois and Daniel F. Callanan and daughter Patty were in the crowd. Bill Brett/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Imagine the delight of my 92-year-old mother, Lois Callanan, when she picked up the front page of the Sunday Globe and saw herself with Bill Russell once again (“A legend on the court and in his home,” Sept. 3).

All those years ago, my parents had taken me in to Logan Airport to greet the world champion Boston Celtics as they returned from Los Angeles in 1969 with the trophy. What a thrill it was then to see our likenesses in the Globe. I still keep the black-and-white glossy, which we had requested at the time (that was my father, Daniel F. Callanan, in the suit and tie, and that’s me just beyond his clapping hands).