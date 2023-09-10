She found her mother’s keepsake Bill Russell photo — on Page One

Imagine the delight of my 92-year-old mother, Lois Callanan, when she picked up the front page of the Sunday Globe and saw herself with Bill Russell once again (“A legend on the court and in his home,” Sept. 3).
All those years ago, my parents had taken me in to Logan Airport to greet the world champion Boston Celtics as they returned from Los Angeles in 1969 with the trophy. What a thrill it was then to see our likenesses in the Globe. I still keep the black-and-white glossy, which we had requested at the time (that was my father, Daniel F. Callanan, in the suit and tie, and that’s me just beyond his clapping hands).
A few weeks ago, my mother asked me whether I still had the photo, and I replied, “I sure do. It’s somewhere in the memorabilia.” I was remiss in not looking for it sooner so she could enjoy it again. The Globe saved me the trouble and brightened the day of one 92-year-old Celtics fan. She was proud to show everyone at her assisted living.
Thanks for making our day.
Patty Spry
Middleton