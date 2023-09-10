The motivations behind Vice President Harris’s critics

Even though Jeff Jacoby uses facts to support his argument that the vice president’s disfavor is unlikely to be due to her skin color or sex ( “Of course it’s not racist to criticize Kamala Harris,” Ideas, Sept. 3), I doubt many on the left will accept his analysis. Maybe a hypothetical argument is needed: Let’s imagine that several months ago, President Biden announced that he was not running for a second term. This would mean that the floodgates would have opened and Democratic governors, members of Congress, and billionaires interested in running would be campaigning in high gear right now. Assuming Harris would join the rest of the field, how would she match up against any of a number of these hypothetical candidates, particularly given her dismal approval ratings? Where would she be in the polls? How much money would her campaign be able to raise? Would Biden throw his support behind her?

In my opinion, the only reason her qualifications are a topic for discussion is that Biden may still be around for another term. Without the possibility of his being reelected and the chance that Harris may be elevated to president during his second term, it’s unlikely that the current vice president would be that newsworthy at all.

David Mahoney

Westford





Lack of ‘evidence’ does not confirm the absence of racism, sexism in Harris’s critics

The fact that there are valid reasons to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris does not necessarily prove the absence of racism and sexism in these criticisms. Yet Jeff Jacoby draws that conclusion, writing that the problem with claims that Harris’s opponents are so motivated “is that there isn’t a shred of evidence to substantiate” them.

Since Jacoby does not cite any studies examining this proposition concerning the vice president specifically, I suspect that there also isn’t a shred of evidence to refute claims that racism and sexism are involved in both the criticisms of Harris and in the way those criticisms are processed by voters.

There are reams of evidence gathered over decades concerning the pervasiveness of racism and sexism in the United States, including regarding job performance evaluations. These studies would suggest that inherent biases are probably frequently entangled with criticisms of Harris.

Michael Biales

Acton