Alyssa Thomas’s record-setting WNBA regular season ends with a Sun loss in overtime to Sky

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — In a WNBA regular-season finale Sunday where Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas set several league records, Courtney Williams finished with a triple-double, scoring six of her 23 points in overtime, to rally the Chicago Sky to a 102-91 victory over the Sun.

Chicago, which clinched the final playoff spot on Friday with a victory over the Minnesota Lynx, will open on the road Wednesday against the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. No. 3 seed Connecticut (27-13) will host the sixth-seeded Lynx in a first-round opener, also Wednesday.

Thomas became the first player in league history to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists in a single season. She had 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, playing just 16:24 for the Sun.