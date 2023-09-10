EMass football: With a 5-touchdown day, Barnstable’s Aidan Kundel headlines the Week 1 Players of the Week

Angel Colon and Vinicius Silva, Framingham — Colon anchored the Flyers’ offensive line and starred at defensive tackle with five tackles for loss and half a sack. Silva, a sophomore safety, returned two punts for touchdowns in a 35-7 win at East Longmeadow.

Wakefield's Steven Woish was a Division 4 Player of the Week pick after snagging a pair of touchdown passes.

David Manon, Lawrence — In addition to catching three balls for 125 yards and two touchdowns, the 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound senior dominated at linebacker in a 27-0 win over Lynn English.

Denzil Pierre, Xaverian — In his first varsity start, the senior tailback rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to pace the Hawks in a 32-21 win over visiting Everett.

Anthony Sturniolo, Acton-Boxborough — Battling through a minor injury, the senior still compiled 241 all-purpose yards with 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, leading the Revolution in a 28-27 win over Lexington.

Hayden Willen, Newton North — In his first start at quarterback, the senior rushed for two scores and threw for another while tallying over 150 scrimmage yards in a 39-21 win over Waltham.

Division 2

Peabody's sophomore quarterback Luke Maglione tossed a trio of touchdown passes to beat Revere. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Aiden Kundel, Barnstable — The senior signal-caller completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for two touchdowns in a 49-14 nonleague rout of Brockton.

Mehki Dodd, Catholic Memorial — The junior scampered for 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries and caught four passes for 64 yards and a TD in a 41-14 drubbing of Mansfield in a nonleague contest.

Mike Galligan, North Quincy — The junior quarterback completed 7 of 9 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and added a 4-yard rushing TD to propel the Raiders past Oliver Ames for a 35-6 nonleague victory.

Luke Maglione, Peabody — The sophomore quarterback was poised in his first varsity start, throwing for 125 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 nonleague shutout victory over Revere.

Owen Mordas, Bishop Feehan — Making his first varsity start, the sophomore QB threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards and a TD in a 29-19 nonleague loss at North Attleborough.

Division 3

Boston Latin's Eric Powers (41) made seven tackles while rushing for more than 100 yards in a season-opening win over East Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — The senior scatback scampered for 182 yards on 18 carries, including touchdown runs of 53, 27, and 24 yards, adding a pair of two-point conversion rushes and amassing six tackles at linebacker for the Tanners in a 28-8 win over Longmeadow.

Chris Hanewich, North Attleborough — All four touchdowns for the eighth-ranked Red Rocketeers were delivered by the senior, who totaled 180 yards from scrimmage (76 rushing, 104 receiving) in a 29-13 win over Bishop Feehan. Hanewich rushed for scores of 3 and 6 yards and caught touchdown passes from Chase Frisoli of 46 and 10 yards.

Sam Pantera, Hopkinton — The senior receiver caught 12 passes for 205 yards, saving the best for last with a 50-yard touchdown grab to help the Hillers secure a season-opening 20-19 win over Wayland.

Eric Powers, Boston Latin — The senior captain rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to making seven tackles at linebacker for the Wolfpack in a 35-14 nonleague win over East Boston.

Division 4

Medford's Stevens Exateur needed just 15 carries to run for 145 yards and a touchdown in a win over Brookline. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Nick Almanzar, Whittier — In a 36-8 win over Roxbury Prep on Saturday, the senior totaled eight carries for 132 yards and two TDs, plus a 2-point rush, and added an interception while playing only half the game.

Stevens Exateur, Medford — The senior running back/safety racked up 15 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 19-7 triumph over Brookline on Thursday. He added two interceptions for 51 return yards and three tackles in a statement victory for the Mustangs.

Westin McNeilly and Steven Woish, Wakefield — In his first varsity start, McNeilly, a freshman quarterback, tossed two touchdown passes to senior captain Woish, and together they guided the Warriors to a 17-7 win over Greater Lawrence.

TJ Wyman, Norwood — Wyman, a 6-5, 245-pound senior right tackle, helped the Mustangs rush for more than 200 yards in a 14-7 triumph over Stoughton.

Division 5

Kurtis Bruch, Bishop Fenwick — A 48-yard reception by the senior, the Crusaders’ longest play of the day, stood as the game-winner in Fenwick’s 14-10 comeback against Marblehead.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover — It was a statement 28-18 win for the Hawks at Duxbury, with the senior quarterback (233 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and a rushing TD) leading the charge.

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport — The senior was highly efficient, making eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and three carries for 40 yards and a TD, adding seven tackles and a 2-point conversion in a 39-14 Cape Ann win over Essex Tech.

Chris Zullo, Northeast — The senior toted 23 carries for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns, adding 2 extra-point runs in a 62-35 Commonwealth win over Lowell Catholic.

Division 6

Dennis-Yarmouth needed all five of junior Jayden Barber's touchdown passes to beat Mashpee. Brad Joyal

Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth — The junior quarterback completed 20 of 32 passes for 382 yards with five touchdowns and one interception as the Dolphins held off Mashpee 40-38 in a nonleague game.

Jayce Duarte, Fairhaven — The junior quarterback rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD through the air as the Blue Devils rolled to a 38-13 win over Durfee in a nonleague game.

Mason Nash, Abington — The sophomore helped ensure Jim Kelliher’s 50th and final season started on a winning note with a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD run in the third as the Green Wave defeated Cohasset 20-7 in a nonleague game.

Maxwell Parent, St. Mary’s — The freshman linebacker came up big late, forcing a fumble (recovered by Jake Peterson) on the final play of the game as KIPP Academy was inside the red zone as St. Mary’s held on for a 22-20 nonleague victory. Parent recorded a career-high 14 tackles and rushed for a 15-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Division 7

Quinn Brady, Manchester Essex — Playing in his first high school football game, the senior running back/linebacker was dominant on both sides of the ball, rushing for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion while registering seven tackles in the Hornets’ 40-26 victory over Ipswich.

Jordan DePina, Rockland — A RB-to-QB convert, the senior rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns in Rockland’s 41-14 non-league victory over Seekonk.

Todd Egan, South Shore Voc-Tech — In his first start at quarterback, the senior captain threw for 111 yards, ran for 61, and accounted for three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 33-12 nonleague win over Hull.

James Harris, West Bridgewater — The senior quarterback posted five touchdowns, four on the ground and one in the air, to help lead the Wildcats to a 44-41 win over their East Bridgewater rivals for the first time since 1970.

Max Sanchez, Amesbury — In a 40-38 overtime thriller, the senior rushed for 115 yards, three touchdowns, and two 2-point conversions, including the winner, along with four tackles to help the Red Hawks down the reigning Division 5 champion North Reading.

Division 8

Senior Quentyn Dulin dominated for Brighton, rushing for more than 200 yards and adding a pick-6 to beat David Prouty. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Jordan Cioffi, Holbrook — As part of a dynamic rushing attack in a 44-28 win over St. John Paul II, the senior rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Quentyn Dulin, Brighton — The senior rushed for 212 yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 60-yard rush and an 80-yard pick-6 for the Bengals in a 38-22 win over David Prouty. Dulin added a pair of extra-point conversion passes.

Max Finney, Old Colony — In a 36-7 win over Bristol-Plymouth, the junior had five carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, a punt block, and a 40-yard punt block return for a TD in the Mayflower Athletic Conference showdown.

Tyler Lennox, Carver — In a 40-6 win over Nantucket, the senior quarterback completed 13 of 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, and rushed three times for 29 yards and two touchdowns.