It’s game day at Gillette Stadium. Follow along with live updates.

The Patriots are opening the season against the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
It’s expected to be a vibrant — but rainy — day in Foxborough as legendary quarterback Tom Brady is returning to be honored during halftime.
The Globe’s Patriots reporters — Nicole Yang, Christopher Price, and Ben Volin — will be offering live updates and analysis throughout the game. Follow along below.
Patriots vs. Eagles: Inactives, live updates, analysis
Sign up for our Patriots newsletter
Weather report — 1:40 p.m.
Sunday’s game is expected to kick off under cloudy skies with temperatures in Foxborough in the high 70s. There is some possibility of rain either side of kickoff, but nothing that should affect the season opener too significantly — Tom Brady might just need an umbrella for his halftime ceremony.
Three hours until game time — 1:25 p.m.
Kickoff is fast approaching for the Patriots. Here’s your pregame reading list.
- Tom Brady is returning to Foxborough. Here’s how to watch.
- ‘Sure, he did some other things.’ Three Boston stars know Tom Brady will always be a Patriot first.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster out to prove he’s still a ‘reliable guy’ in his first season with the Patriots
- Patriots elevate quarterback Bailey Zappe to 53-man roster, release Matt Corral
- Trying to make sense out of all the broadcasting changes and viewership options as the NFL season begins
- Is the feud between JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Eagles in the past? We should find out on Sunday.
- If the offense is merely competent, the Patriots will be much better this season. But their schedule is brutal, starting with the Eagles.
- Why does the Chiefs’ loss matter to the Patriots? Because it proves there are no unbeatable teams in the NFL.
