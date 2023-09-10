scorecardresearch Skip to main content
It’s game day at Gillette Stadium. Follow along with live updates.

By Ben Volin, Christopher Price, Nicole Yang, Amin Touri and Ethan Fuller Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,Updated September 10, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Bill Belichick (left) and Robert Kraft at Patriots practice earlier this week.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Patriots are opening the season against the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

It’s expected to be a vibrant — but rainy — day in Foxborough as legendary quarterback Tom Brady is returning to be honored during halftime.

The Globe’s Patriots reporters — Nicole Yang, Christopher Price, and Ben Volin — will be offering live updates and analysis throughout the game. Follow along below.

Weather report — 1:40 p.m.

Sunday’s game is expected to kick off under cloudy skies with temperatures in Foxborough in the high 70s. There is some possibility of rain either side of kickoff, but nothing that should affect the season opener too significantly — Tom Brady might just need an umbrella for his halftime ceremony.

Three hours until game time — 1:25 p.m.

Kickoff is fast approaching for the Patriots. Here’s your pregame reading list.


Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang. Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

