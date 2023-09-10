Patriots’ offense needs to learn how not to lose in order to start winning

Falling behind early and not being able to overcome mistakes has been a hallmark of the Patriots the last two years. Jones entered Sunday’s game with just one career fourth-quarter comeback (Week 5 against Houston in 2021), and an 0-11 mark whenever the opponent scores 25 or more points.

“He kept fighting,” Jones said about Bourne, who caught six passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. “I know that about KB. We’ve kind of been in these situations far too often, where we’re behind, and I know that’s my go-to guy.”

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had confidence that Kendrick Bourne would step up for the Patriots and help them claw back into Sunday night’s game against the Eagles after they fell into an early 16-point hole.

Make that 0-12 now, and still just the one fourth-quarter comeback, after Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

The Patriots fought back admirably against the defending NFC champions and, arguably, out-played them.

“Definitely feel like we can play with every team,” Bourne said.

But moral victories are getting played out in Foxborough. In the end, it’s another “L” for the Patriots.

“We didn’t play good enough to win,” Bill Belichick said. “Did enough things to make it competitive, but not enough to win.”

There were a number of aspects to like about the Patriots and their new-look offense Sunday under coordinator Bill O’Brien. They clawed back into the game against the defending NFC champions after falling behind 16-0. They nearly doubled up the Eagles’ dynamic offensive attack, 382 yards to 251. They scored three touchdowns in five trips to the red zone.

A makeshift offensive line with two rookies held the Eagles’ dominant pass rush to just two sacks and seven hits in 58 drop-backs. Jones got the ball out quickly, connecting with eight different receivers for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones looked more confident and assertive than he did all of last season under former offensive coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. This against an Eagles defense that finished with 70 sacks a year ago, and ranked second in points allowed.

Sunday’s game was definitely a step in the right direction, but only a tiny, baby-sized step. The Patriots still lost, and were thwarted by only a handful of significant mistakes. The margin for error still is minuscule for the Patriots.

Their mistakes were nothing like last year, when the Patriots finished 11th in penalties, 32nd in the red zone and had a humiliating defeat to the Raiders on a boneheaded play.

But while the stats looked better on Sunday, the offense still needs to learn how to take care of the little things. In order to start winning, the Patriots still need to learn how not to lose.

They can’t afford slow starts like the one they had Sunday — falling behind by the 16 points in the first quarter thanks to a pick-6 on a poor throw from Jones, and a fumble from Ezekiel Elliott on the Patriots’ next offensive play.

They can’t afford a drop from JuJu Smith-Schuster on a wide-open second-and-5 play. Or holding penalties on Hunter Henry and Atonio Mafi to thwart another drive. Or rookie Kayshon Boutte not tapping his toes inbounds on two close plays on the sideline. Or a delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-12. Or a holding penalty from right tackle Calvin Anderson on a 2-point conversion.

The Patriots had two golden opportunities to steal the win in the fourth quarter, taking over on the Eagles’ 41 following a forced fumble, and again at midfield following a defensive stop.

A good NFL team converts at least one of those situations into points. The Patriots went 0-for-2.

“As a quarterback, that hurts,” Jones said. “Get a chance to win the game twice and can’t do it, so just got to learn from it.”

The coach, too, has to learn from his mistakes. Belichick, who has been one of the most risk-averse coaches on fourth down the last few years, was surprisingly aggressive against the Eagles, going for it on fourth down four times. But with 5:38 to go in the fourth quarter, Belichick probably should have elected to kick the 35-yard field goal on fourth-and-3. It would have cut the score to 22-17 and changed the dynamics of the final minutes.

Instead, Jones was flushed from the pocket, the play broke down, and, after Jake Elliott’s 51-yard field goal seconds later, the Patriots were forced to play for a touchdown at the end, not a field goal.

“Made the best decision we could at the time,” Belichick said. “Didn’t know we would be down there multiple times. Six minutes to go in the game. I don’t know. If we had kicked it, I’m sure you would be asking why didn’t we go for it.”

Perhaps Belichick’s aggression will pay off later on this season. The players seemed to appreciate Belichick putting his faith in them.

“It’s cool that we’re going for it on fourth down,” Bourne said. “It shows confidence, and I like that, I think it puts pressure on other teams. I think we’ll do better in [the] next situations.”

It’s only Week 1, basically an extension of the preseason, and the Patriots provided reasons for optimism — especially Jones, who dissected the middle of the field and looked more comfortable in O’Brien’s offense.

“It was definitely encouraging,” said Elliott, who had 12 touches for 43 yards and the fumble. “Mac definitely balled out today. The lights were on and he was on.”

But as well as the offense played at times, they Patriots still couldn’t get it done in the fourth quarter, couldn’t win a shootout, and couldn’t overcome a handful of mistakes.

They’re a team that still needs to learn how not to lose.

“Look, there are no moral victories,” center David Andrews said. “It’s hard to beat a good football team when you’re trying to beat yourself, and we did a little bit of that.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.