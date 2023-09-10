Ravens win, but season over for running back J.K. Dobbins after Achilles tear

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Dobbins’ injury after the game and said he would miss the rest of the season, a significant blow to Baltimore’s offense. The Ravens did not pick up the fifth-year option on Dobbins’ rookie deal before the season, meaning he could have played his last game for Baltimore.

J.K. Dobbins ran for an early touchdown before leaving with a torn Achilles tendon that will end his season, Justice Hill scored twice in the second half, and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away for a 25-9 victory over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice, and Baltimore (1-0) looked out of sync for much of its first game with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. But the Ravens kept Houston and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the end zone.

The Texans (0-1) made a game of it for a half under new coach DeMeco Ryans, and Stroud directed a couple of solid drives, but Houston couldn’t move the ball consistently enough.

Jackson threw for 169 yards, and rookie receiver Zay Flowers was the main source of excitement for Baltimore’s new-look offense. The Boston College product caught nine passes for 78 yards on a day when the Ravens were without tight end Mark Andrews because of a quad injury.

Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with Baltimore in the offseason, played for the first time since injuring his knee in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. He caught two passes and drew a couple of pass interference calls, including one that set up Hill’s second TD.

Stroud threw for 242 yards.

Jaguars 31, Colts 21 — Tank Bigsby made up for casually allowing the ball to be punched out of his hands by scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and Travis Etienne Jr. added a 26-yard scoring run to seal a Jacksonville victory, and extend host Indianapolis’s opener losing streak to 10 straight seasons. DeForest Buckner stripped the ball from Trevor Lawrence on a sack, then scooped up Bigsby’s subsequent fumble to give Indy a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter. But with 5:14 to play, Bigsby capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard TD plunge. Colts rookie Anthony Richardson was intercepted on the next series, then Etienne broke free. Calvin Ridley had eight receptions for 101 yards and the Jags’ first score in his first game since Oct. 24, 2021, following both a mental health break and a gambling suspension.

49ers 30, Steelers 7 — Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards in his return from offseason elbow surgery, including scoring strikes of 8 and 19 yards to Brandon Aiyuk, and San Francisco rolled easily in Pittsburgh. The last pick in the 2022 draft was crisp while completing 19 of 29 passes, while Christian McCaffrey ran for 151 yards. Second-year Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 31 of 46 for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the optimism of a strong preseason faded quickly. Pittsburgh either punted or turned the ball over on each of its first five possessions as the 49ers quickly built a 20-0 lead. Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt got three sacks in the loss to break James Harrison’s franchise record of 80 in just 88 games. (Harrison needed 177 games to set the record.)

Saints 16, Titans 15 — Derek Carr passed for 305 yards and a touchdown in a difficult but successful debut, and the New Orleans defense did not allow a touchdown, both intercepted and sacked Ryan Tannehill three times, limited star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards rushing, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third down plays. Chris Olave caught eight passes for 112 yards, while Rasheed Shaheed had five receptions for 89 yards and the game’s lone touchdown, scored with 1:23 left in the third quarter to make it 16-9. After the Titans’ Nick Folk hit two more field goals from 45 and 29 yards, Tennessee needed one more third-down stop, but surrendered a 41-yard Carr pass to Shaheed and New Orleans ran out the clock. DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Titans debut.

Falcons 24, Panthers 10 — Bijan Robinson outshined top overall pick Bryce Young in their NFL debuts, leading host Atlanta as the No. 1 overall pick was intercepted twice across the middle by Jessie Bates in a rough start for the former Alabama star. Young hooked up with Hayden Hurst for his first career touchdown to leave the game knotted, 7-7, at halftime, but also had a fumbled exchange, took a delay of game penalty, and was sacked twice for Carolina. Robinson, selected at No. 8 by the Falcons in defiance of those who say running backs shouldn’t go that high, showed his versatility by taking a swing pass for an 11-yard touchdown. He also broke off a 21-yard dash that set up the first of two Tyler Allgeier 3-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Commanders 20, Cardinals 16 — In Landover, Md., Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to make up for two turnovers and Washington came back to avoid what would have been an embarrassing season-opening loss in their first game under new ownership. The Commanders were sloppy, with Howell sacked six times in a jittery first game as the starter, but their defense took over against Arizona. Montez Sweat strip-sacked Joshua Dobbs early in the fourth quarter to set up Howell’s go-ahead 6-yard TD run, and Abdullah Anderson recovered another fumble with under five minutes left. Dobbs, acquired last month in a trade with Cleveland and starting after new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon refused to name his No. 1 QB leading into the game, was 21 of 33 for 133 yards.