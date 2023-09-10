Red Sox beat Orioles on rainy day at Fenway, and glimpse what they hope are good signs for future

The final weeks of the season thus represent a chance to see if there are contributors who can define a better path moving forward. And on Sunday afternoon — as the sports calendar flipped to the start of the football season — the Sox received the sort of contributions from a trio of young core players that they hope will be a harbinger of better days not just this month but in seasons to come.

Increasingly, the Red Sox have accepted the reality of their fate. Barring a miracle — one that seems almost impossible given the crumbling state of their pitching staff — they will not be postseason participants this year.

In a twice-rain-delayed, 7-3 victory over the playoff-bound Orioles, righthander Brayan Bello showed ongoing growth, first baseman Triston Casas continued to look like an emerging middle-of-the-order force, and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela delivered the sort of dazzling defensive play rarely seen at Fenway this year. Their contributions helped the Sox snap a four-game losing streak.

The course of the win was not direct. Shortly after the start of a game whose first pitch was delayed by rain for 42 minutes, the Orioles dinked and doinked their way to a 3-0 advantage.

With runners on the corners and one out in the second inning, Aaron Hicks bounced an infield single (exit velocity: 78 miles per hour) just over the glove of Bello to score one run. Adam Frazier followed with a well-placed liner down the right-field line (exit velocity: also 78 m.p.h.) that hopped past Alex Verdugo along the low grandstand fence for a two-run triple.

After that inglorious start, sterling defense altered the course of the game for the Sox in the top of the third.

With a runner on first and no outs, Anthony Santander hammered a pitch to center field. But rookie Ceddanne Rafaela — the best Red Sox defensive prospect since Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. — raced to the track and made a leaping catch just before crashing off the padding in center to rob the Orioles of an RBI double. One batter later, the Sox turned a crisp 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

The Sox then capitalized on an Orioles defensive miscue in the bottom of the inning. With two on and two out, Trevor Story pulled a grounder inside the third-base line against Orioles righthander Grayson Rodriguez. Third baseman Ramón Urías couldn’t come up with the backhand pick, resulting in a two-run error, pulling the Sox within a run at 3-2.

One inning later, the Sox pushed ahead. Luis Urías, playing against his brother, led off with a double off the wall in left-center, and scored on a game-tying Triangle Triple by Reese McGuire. Two batters later, McGuire raced home for a 4-3 lead when Rafael Devers ripped a liner off the glove of Ramón Urías.

The Sox continued their strong defensive performance in the fifth. Though Frazier led off the inning by dropping a popup between three Sox defenders down the left-field line, his attempt to advance to second was foiled when the ball caromed off left fielder Wilyer Abreu to Devers, who fired a throw to second to cut down the runner. Then, after a two-out double by Adley Rutschman, Story — playing Gunnar Henderson to pull — made a nice running catch on a popup to shallow left to preserve the lead.

That Henderson popup was Bello’s final batter of a solid outing. The righthander allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four — three on sliders, an improved weapon in his arsenal — and walking none.

Over five starts since he reshaped his slider from a baby curveball into a pitch with more glove-side break, Bello has a 3.14 ERA in 28⅔ innings. He has recorded eight strikeouts on sliders in his last five starts, after he punched out just six batters on the pitch in his first 20 outings.

The Sox took a commanding lead in the bottom of the sixth. Triston Casas blasted a three-run homer off lefthanded reliever Cole Irvin, clearing the Monster with a 402-foot shot for his 24th round-tripper of the year (tied with Tony Conigliaro for seventh most by a Red Sox rookie) to give the Sox a 7-3 lead.

The bullpen proved impressive in carrying that advantage forward, with Josh Winckowski striking out the side in the sixth, and Garrett Whitlock — pitching on the day he returned from the bereavement list — striking out three over two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

Steady, light rain turned into a downpour in the bottom of the eighth, resulting in an 88-minute delay. Call-up Nick Robertson cruised through a perfect ninth in 10 pitches.





