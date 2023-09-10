Game 143: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are finding new and improved ways to lose baseball games, as a 23-hit evening wasn’t enough to stop this current losing streak from hitting four games on Saturday night.

Brayan Bello is on the hill for Sunday afternoon’s finale, with hopes of ending his struggles in the sun (or beneath cloudy afternoon skies) — the young righthander is 9-4 with a 2.69 ERA in night games this season, but just 2-4 with a 5.85 mark for day contests.

The Orioles will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez. The rookie righthander has been excellent over his last six starts, allowing just nine earned runs over 37 innings (good for a 2.19 ERA).