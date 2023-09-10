Game 143: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are finding new and improved ways to lose baseball games, as a 23-hit evening wasn’t enough to stop this current losing streak from hitting four games on Saturday night.
Brayan Bello is on the hill for Sunday afternoon’s finale, with hopes of ending his struggles in the sun (or beneath cloudy afternoon skies) — the young righthander is 9-4 with a 2.69 ERA in night games this season, but just 2-4 with a 5.85 mark for day contests.
The Orioles will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez. The rookie righthander has been excellent over his last six starts, allowing just nine earned runs over 37 innings (good for a 2.19 ERA).
Lineups
ORIOLES (90-51): Rutschman C, Henderson SS, Santander DH, O’Hearn 1B, Mullins CF, Hays LF, Hicks RF, Frazier 2B, Urias 3B
Pitching: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-3, 4.91 ERA)
RED SOX (72-70): Rafaela CF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Casas 1B, Verdugo RF, Story SS, Abreu LF, Urías 2B, McGuire C
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (11-8, 3.61 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Bello: Austin Hays 0-2, Gunnar Henderson 0-1, Aaron Hicks 0-5, Ryan Mountcastle 0-2, Cedric Mullins 3-3, Adley Rutschman 0-2, Anthony Santander 0-2, Ramón Urías 0-1
Red Sox vs. Rodriguez: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Saturday night’s loss was the first time a team had notched 23 hits and failed to win since ... the Red Sox on Sept. 3, 1981, in a 20-inning defeat to the Seattle Mariners.
Notes: Bello took the loss in his only career appearance against the Orioles, giving up three runs on three hits, walking four, and striking out seven in 5 ⅓ innings in a 3-2 setback against Baltimore last September ... The Sox have lost six straight at home and are 3-9 in their last 12, which some might call the definition of “faded,” not fading ... Saturday was the franchise’s first nine-inning loss with 20 or more hits ... The Orioles have won their last seven series and are four games clear of the Rays atop the AL East ... Rodriguez has never faced the Red Sox ... FangGraphs’ playoff odds have the Red Sox at a 1 percent chance to reach the postseason.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.