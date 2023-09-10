Red Sox shut down lefthander James Paxton for rest of season because of knee problem

“I don’t think it makes sense to push him,” said manager Alex Cora . “He’s been through so much throughout his career that at this point, where we are at, it doesn’t make sense.”

The 34-year-old lefthander landed on the injured list with what the Red Sox described as right knee inflammation. The Red Sox skipped his scheduled start last week, and had planned to have him start on Tuesday against the Yankees. But with ongoing discomfort in his right knee, an issue that popped up in a four-inning start against the White Sox on June 24, and for which Paxton at times wore a brace, there was a change of plans.

With three weeks left in the season, Paxton won’t pitch again this year. In 19 starts – more than tripling the number of outings he made while battling injuries from 2020-22 – he went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 96 innings while posting a 25 percent strikeout rate.

Paxton, who exercised a one-year, $4 million player option for this year after not pitching in 2022 on a one-year, $6 million deal, was at times dominant for three months from mid-May to mid-August (3.34 ERA through 16 starts). But fatigue and injuries led to struggles in his last three starts, when he allowed 17 runs in 9 2/3 innings.

“The medical staff did an outstanding job the last two years to get him to the point that he was one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. Just towards the end, the mechanics were off and the breaking ball he lost, and he became a one dimensional pitcher,” said Cora. “But I’m very proud of him. It was amazing. And we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Paxton will be a free agent after this season, and said during the season he plans to keep pitching as long as he’s physically able to do so. The Sox were open to moving the lefthander at the trade deadline but were underwhelmed by offers and instead elected to keep him in hopes that he could be part of a rotation that allowed the team to sustain contention.

Could the team bring him back in 2024?

“That’s a question for higher-ups,” said Cora.

Rafaela gets a start

For the first time since Sept. 5, Ceddanne Rafaela was in Sunday’s Red Sox lineup. The 22-year-old was placed in the leadoff spot and in center field.

Though Rafaela had just 17 plate appearances in his first 13 days in the big leagues, he’s tried to use his dugout vantage point as a learning opportunity.

“Little things matter – small things that you can’t imagine,” said Rafaela. “There are a lot of little things that some people don’t care about, but it matters. I think that’s what I’ve learned a lot, just watching the game. Every pitch, every inning, every out, everything matters. You have to play the whole game. You have to play nine innings hard.”

Cora praised Rafaela’s baseball IQ, citing his recognition in a ninth-inning at-bat Saturday of a chance to bunt for a base hit. The Sox staff has enjoyed the chance to get to know Rafaela and further his baseball education.

“He’s a good one. He understands what he needs to do. He’s always paying attention, talking to the players, talking to us,” said Cora. “Having him around, it means a lot. It’s gonna benefit us in the future.”

Rafaela entered Sunday having gone 7-for-17, and the Sox have been pleased with what they see as progress in his swing decisions. Rafaela, however, said he’s not trying to use the next three weeks as an audition for 2024.

“I’m just trying to do my best. I’m not putting pressure on myself to do something this year to make me look good for next year,” said Rafaela. “I’m just being in the moment right now, trying to do my best to help the team win right now, and be ready next year for next year.” …

With the Sox seven games out of the wild card picture with 20 games remaining at the start of Sunday, Cora acknowledged the Sox will give more playing opportunities to rookies Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Enmanuel Valdez. He said Abreu will play winter ball in Venezuela, Valdez will do so in the Dominican, and Rafaela might play in Puerto Rico.

Sticking with Sale

With Paxton sidelined, Nick Pivetta will return to the Sox rotation for the remainder of the season. Kutter Crawford, Pivetta, and Tanner Houck will start the first three games of the four-game series against the Yankees this week.

Thursday’s starter has yet to be determined. Chris Sale will pitch if he bounces back well physically from Saturday’s poor outing (4 innings, 7 runs). If not, Sale will be pushed to Saturday and the Sox will have a bullpen game on Thursday.

For now, the Sox aren’t discussing the possibility of shutting down Sale even as he deals with the frustration of fluctuating stuff and command since returning from the injured list due to a stress fracture in his shoulder.

“The most important thing here is to take care of the player, especially where we are at right now,” said Cora. “We’re not going to push him here to get him hurt. The goal here is for him to finish the season healthy and be ready for next year. … He’ll keep working and he’ll go all the way to the finish line. We know that.”

Other notes

Garrett Whitlock returned to the Red Sox from the bereavement list, and the team recalled righthander Nick Robertson from Triple A Worcester. To clear spots for those two, in addition to Paxton’s placement on the injured list, the team optioned lefthander Joe Jacques (2-1, 5.06) to Worcester. … Corey Kluber, who pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, is likely to make at least one more rehab start.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.