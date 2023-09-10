In Revere, where generations of his family left a legacy, Peabody kicker Domenic Scalese made history of his own

“It all comes back around,” said Scalese. “I grew up on this field. I would come down here and attend the Revere football practices. This is where I first started kicking. So it feels really good to accomplish what I did tonight on this field.”

Back on that field Friday night, Scalese carried on his family legacy — but from the opposing sideline. The Peabody senior connected on five extra points, including the 100th point of his career, as the Tanners rolled to a 35-0 nonleague win over host Revere.

As a kid, Domenic Scalese learned to kick field goals at Harry Della Russo Stadium, the same field where his great-grandfather, legendary Revere coach Silvio Cella made his mark, finishing with 125 victories and five Greater Boston League titles during his 25-year tenure.

Scalese’s grandfather, Michael Cella, was also part of Revere’s history, first playing under his father, Silvio, then coaching the Patriots from 1987-1997. Michael attended Friday’s game, cheering with Peabody fans each time his grandson booted a kick through the uprights.

“I always want to make my family proud,” said Scalese. “It felt like I was helping to remember them. It meant a lot to me to play in this stadium and record my 100th career point.”

Scalese said his great-grandfather was at the top of his mind Friday. A member of the Massachusetts High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Silvio Cella was Revere’s athletic director for 40 years and taught mathematics, creating a lasting impact.

At Harry Della Russo Stadium, the visiting locker room is named the Silvio Cella Fieldhouse. When Scalese left the locker room for the second half, the public address announced his 100-point achievement over the speaker. Fans from both teams applauded.

“That was pretty cool,” said Scalese.

After Silvio died in 2010, his family formed the Silvio Cella Family Foundation. In the years since, nearly $150,000 has been raised for high school football programs across the state.

Three generations later, Scalese has become an important weapon for the Tanners, handling field goals, extra points, punts, and kickoffs. He broke the program’s single-season PAT record (53) last fall. On Friday, Scalese attempted a career-long 51-yard attempt. The kick had the distance, but missed left.

“Having Dom is huge for us,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. “It was special for him, not only to record his 100th career point, but to do it in the stadium with so much history for him.”

Extra points

⋅ One of several games suspended on Friday due to severe storms, Amesbury and North Reading resumed Saturday afternoon and provided an instant classic finish. Amesbury scored with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter and North Reading matched to send the game to overtime. The host Redhawks earned a 40-38 victory with a successful 2-point conversion, their fifth of the game. Twin brothers Max and Michael Sanchez combined to score four Amesbury touchdowns. “North Reading is a great team,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “We took some big shots from them and bounced back.”

⋅ Consider the rivalry between West Bridgewater and East Bridgewater to be back on. The neighboring towns put their traditional Thanksgiving bout on hold from 1980-2021, and East Bridgewater won the past two meetings since it resumed. But on Friday, host West Bridgewater (1-0) earned its first win over the Vikings, 44-41, since 1970, behind five total touchdowns from senior quarterback James Harris. Sophomore tailback Tyler Holmes rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two scores, with senior fullback Christian Packard plowing the road. Senior Aidan Burke is the lone returner on the offensive line for a Wildcats team that started two sophomores and a freshman up front. Starting in 2024, the programs will resume their Thanksgiving rivalry.

⋅ Acton-Boxborough stopped Lexington’s late 2-point attempt to preserve a 28-27 win Friday night. With several first-year starters on defense, Revolution coach Justin Bernard was thrilled to see his young group adjust to deny Lexington’s jet sweep out of an unbalanced formation, which had given them trouble all night. “That tells you they’re learning some things,” said Bernard. “We knew what play was coming, and we couldn’t stop it all day. But they were definitely ready for it the last time.”

⋅ Hanover senior quarterback Ben Scalzi led the Hawks to a 28-18 win at Duxbury Thursday night, snapping the Dragons’ 12-game win streak . . . South Shore Voc-Tech ended Hull’s 13-game win streak with a 33-12 win Friday . . . St. Mary’s survived, 22-20, over KIPP Academy, extending its win streak to 13 games . . . Former Patriots linebacker and Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford steered Quincy to a 34-13 win at Archbishop Williams in his debut as Presidents head coach . . . Melrose topped Reading, 21-20, in a Middlesex League crossover bout Friday night. The programs resumed their rivalry in 2021 after a 10-year hiatus, and Reading had won the previous three matchups.

Week 2 Games to Watch

Thursday, Duxbury at Mansfield, 7 p.m. — Coming off a tough opener at powerhouse Catholic Memorial, the Hornets take on the defending Division 4 state champion Dragons, who also dropped their opener last Thursday.

Thursday, Franklin at Brockton, 7 p.m. — The Boxers look to get on track after opening with a loss to Barnstable, but the Hockomock Kelley-Rex co-champion Panthers will not be an easy visitor to handle.

Friday, Winthrop at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m. — Spartans coach Sean Driscoll leads St. Mary’s against his alma mater. After spending 20 years coaching at Winthrop, Driscoll (’86) led St. Mary’s to a D6 Super Bowl title last fall in his fifth season with the program.

Friday, Foxborough at North Attleborough, 7 p.m. — Hopes are high for both of these Hockomock programs. The Warriors shift down to Division 5 this season following a run to the D4 state semifinals. Quarterback Chase Frisoli and linebacker Ryan Bannon helped the Rocketeers reach the D3 Super Bowl in 2021.

Saturday, Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 1:30 p.m. — It will be a short week for the Raiders after their opener at Springfield Central was pushed back to Sunday. Prep has had the better of this rivalry in recent seasons, including last year’s D1 state semifinals.

Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.