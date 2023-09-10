Rookie quarterbacks learn nothing comes easy in debut losses

“It’s on me,” Young said. “I have to do a better job of executing. . . . I did a poor job of taking care of the ball and managing certain situations. I’m going to try to grow and learn from this.”

Young was intercepted twice and didn’t complete a pass longer than 14 yards as Carolina lost, 24-10, in Atlanta, hardly what was expected of the former Alabama star after the Panthers traded a hefty package, including receiver D.J. Moore , to make him the top overall pick.

It was a 0 for 3 Sunday for the quarterbacks who made up a run at the top of this summer’s NFL Draft, as Bryce Young , C.J. Stroud , and Anthony Richardson all lost their NFL debuts.

He hooked up with Hayden Hurst for his first career touchdown on a 4-yard scoring play in the second quarter, but also was intercepted on a pair of nearly identical throws across the middle, fumbled an exchange, took a delay of game penalty, and was sacked twice.

He finished 20 of 38 for 146 yards and failed to become the first quarterback since David Carr in 2002 to win his starting debut after being selected at the top of the draft. The last 15 quarterbacks with that honor are 0-14-1 in their first starts.

Stroud’s career with Houston began in unusual fashion: The former Ohio State star and No. 2 pick caught his first pass attempt himself after it was deflected into the air. His Texans kept it close for a half under new coach DeMeco Ryans and Stroud directed a couple of solid drives, but Houston couldn’t move the ball consistently enough, losing, 25-9, in Baltimore to the Ravens.

“For his first time out, C.J. was in a tough place to play,” Ryans said.

Stroud avoided any interceptions and threw for 242 yards, although taking a sack on fourth-and-1 on his initial drive could certainly be characterized as a rookie mistake. He was sacked five times in all and lost a fumble on one of them.

“I feel like, of course, it wasn’t what we wanted,” Stroud said. “I’ve got to be better overall, make more plays and protect the football. I’ve got to be better in the huddle and things like that. I had some positive things but I’ve got to keep growing from here and keep getting better.”

Next week the Texans host Indianapolis in a potential matchup between Stroud and Colts rookie Anthony Richardson, who came the closest to a debut victory. The 21-year-old and third-youngest quarterback to start a season opener in NFL history was 24 of 37 with 223 yards, one TD, and an interception while leading the Colts with 10 carries for 40 yards and another score.

The No. 4 pick’s interception, however, came with five minutes to go, and resulted in a 26-yard Travis Etienne Jr. touchdown run to seal a 31-21 victory for the visiting Jaguars. Richardson watched the final 58 seconds from the sideline, ostensibly due to hurting his left knee on a run near the goal line in the first quarter.

“We didn’t win, so I didn’t do good enough,” he said. “But first game, first experience, felt good just being out there with my teammates. The energy was good. We’ve just got to clean some things up, including myself.”

Jefferson betting on himself

Justin Jefferson didn’t sound stressed at all by the fact he and the Minnesota Vikings failed to agree on a contract extension before the regular season began, likely tabling negotiations until next spring with 1½ years remaining on his rookie deal.

The NFL ‘s reigning receiving leader, who had by far the most yards of any player in history through his first three seasons, was more than happy to fully participate in training camp unlike some of his contract-seeking peers around the league. He also made clear his camp has been driving a hard bargain for what is likely to be the richest deal for a player at his position.

“I’ve done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game, so my situation is a little bit different than everyone else’s,” Jefferson said earlier this week. He insinuated the Vikings hadn’t yet been willing to meet his asking price when he said a new deal would be “up to them.”

After adding another record to his list as the fastest player in NFL history to reach 25 career games with 100-plus yards receiving — he got there in 51 games to beat Lance Alworth (55) — Jefferson didn’t hint at any ill will toward the front office or feeling of being slighted by the lack of an extension.

“I have the same mindset as I had before,” Jefferson said. “All I can do is play football, and that’s what I continue to do. I know my team. My team doesn’t care about the contract, and I don’t, either. I just want to be here for my teammates, play for my teammates, and of course get these wins.”

Happy returns

⋅ Nearly 65,000 fans filled FedEx Field in a party atmosphere, some chanting on the concourse goodbyes to former owner Dan Snyder, and many singing the team’s fight song in the stands after touchdowns as the Commanders began the Josh Harris era with a 20-16 victory over Arizona. Among the former Washington players who made an appearance were Hall of Famers John Riggins and Champ Bailey, and 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III. “There’s a lot better energy,” Griffin said. “The team doesn’t have the distractions. The community is back together.”

⋅ Jaguars coach Doug Pederson agreed to turn over the play-calling duties this season to offensive coordinator Press Taylor, a former Colts assistant and the brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, NFL.com reported Sunday morning. Press Taylor worked on Pederson’s staff in Philadelphia and called plays during the second half of games last season as well as the preseason, the report said.

⋅ The Browns honored the late Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown throughout the home opener, a 24-3 romp over the in-state rival Bengals. Brown, the leading rusher in team history, died in May at age 87. Nick Chubb led the Browns onto the field carrying a flag bearing Brown’s No. 32. He ran to the other end zone and handed it to Brown’s son, Aris. Cleveland’s players are wearing a 32 patch on their jerseys this season and his number is also painted on both sidelines.

⋅ The Vikings honored former coach Bud Grant, who died earlier this year at age 95, with various tributes before their loss to the Buccaneers and at halftime, with about 30 of his former players on hand. Wearing a jersey patch with his signature on it this season, the Vikings donned their classic uniforms with the deeper purple hue, wider white numbering, and gold trim accents they had during their 1970s heyday.