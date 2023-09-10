Sal Frelick preserves Brewers’ no-hit bid with lights-out catch in 10th, but Yankees prevail in 13 innings

Corbin Burnes pitched eight hitless innings and Devin Williams worked a 1-2-3 ninth. With two on in the 10th against Abner Uribe — one the automatic runner the other on a walk — Anthony Volpe hit a drive to right and Frelick truly made a lights-out catch, leaping against the wall, knocking out the lights on the video board, and catching the ball as he elbowed center fielder Joey Wiemer in the mouth.

NEW YORK — Milwaukee rookie Sal Frelick preserved a no-hit bid with a leaping catch in the 10th inning that kept the game scoreless, but the host New York Yankees rallied to beat Brewers, 4-3, on Sunday when Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the 12th and Kyle Higashioka hit a winning double in the 13th.

Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor hit a run-scoring single in the 11th off Nick Ramirez. With Milwaukee bidding for the first 11-inning no-hitter in major league history, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying RBI double with one out off Joel Payamps.

Joey Wiemer had an RBI double and Andrew Monasterio a sacrifice fly off Ramirez in the 12th, but Stanton homered off Andrew Chafin in the bottom half.

Higashioka doubled in the 13th off Hoby Milner (2-1), a drive over Taylor in left that scored automatic runner Everson Pereira for Higashioka’s first walkoff hit.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Stanton on his 54th pitch. Burnes, a 28-year-old righthander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

Gerrit Cole allowed three hits in seven innings, lowering his AL-leading ERA to 2.79. He struck out nine and walked none, and with 204 strikeouts became the Yankees pitcher with three 200-strikeout seasons.

During the game, the Yankees found out that rookie Jasson Domínguez has a torn ligament in his throwing elbow and needs Tommy John surgery, interrupting an impressive start to his major league career.

The prized 20-year-old center fielder was scheduled to bat third for New York in Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee but was scratched about 15 minutes before the first pitch. Afterward, manager Aaron Boone said Domínguez went for a scan during the game, which revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The switch-hitter launched a two-run homer Friday, becoming the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times inhis first seven games.