Springfield Central freshman Jareth Staine throws 4 TDs to spoil John Sexton’s debut as Central Catholic coach

After its season opener was delayed and eventually postponed Friday night due to severe thunderstorms, the Central Catholic football team returned to Springfield Central’s Berte Field Sunday morning for a matchup between two of the last four teams standing in Division 1 last fall.

Springfield Central jumped out to an early 14-point cushion and held on for a 44-26 nonleague victory that saw Raiders junior quarterback Blake Hebert leaving the game due to a lower-leg injury.

“We’ve got a long way to go across the board,” said Central head coach John Sexton. “The weather didn’t cooperate Friday, so we were forced to postpone and today was when we needed to execute, and we didn’t execute well enough.”