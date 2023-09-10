Springfield Central freshman Jareth Staine throws 4 TDs to spoil John Sexton’s debut as Central Catholic coach

After its season opener was delayed and eventually postponed Friday night due to severe thunderstorms, the Central Catholic football team returned to Springfield Central’s Berte Field Sunday morning for a matchup between two of the last four teams standing in Division 1 last fall.
Springfield Central jumped out to an early 14-point cushion and held on for a 44-26 nonleague victory that saw Raiders junior quarterback Blake Hebert leaving the game due to a lower-leg injury.
“We’ve got a long way to go across the board,” said Central head coach John Sexton. “The weather didn’t cooperate Friday, so we were forced to postpone and today was when we needed to execute, and we didn’t execute well enough.”
Here we go. Late Friday night Lights:— Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) September 9, 2023
Springfield Central set to host Central Catholic to open their respective seasons for a 3rd straight year. @GlobeSchools @CCRaider_sports
2021: CC won a 67-52 firefight,
Then @CentralFB413 got revenge in SB (22-15)
2022: SC dominated 33-0 pic.twitter.com/ezA2CXEiWG
Springfield freshman quarterback Jareth Staine (4 TD passes) found Dwayne Early Jr. for a pair of scores in the first half. Hebert kept the Raiders (0-1) within 22-14 at halftime with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
After Hebert was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, backup Matthew Getchell found Max Frediani for a 65-yard touchdown, but three different players — Matias Barbour, Preston Longo, and Isaiah Rodgers — scored as Springfield pulled away.