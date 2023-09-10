Watch: Tom Brady starts a ‘new tradition’ at Gillette Stadium: Ringing the lighthouse bell

Enthusiastically waiving to the crowd from the deck of the stadium’s new lighthouse, Brady kicked off the new season by ringing a bell.

The pregame bell ring could become a “new tradition” at Gillette Stadium, wrote Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Brady is the first “Keeper of the Light” in Gillette Stadium history, according to the Patriots Twitter account.

It’s far from the only first Brady has accomplished in Foxborough. Sunday’s game has been dubbed the “Thank You Tom” game, celebrating Brady’s many accomplishments with the franchise.

Brady practically rewrote the Patriots’ passing record books over the past two decades. He’s led the franchise to all six of its Super Bowl titles. His contributions are a large part of the reason why the Patriots have become one of the league’s premier franchises.

Brady was spotted entering the stadium before the game. The Patriots tweeted a picture with Brady and owner Robert Kraft standing in front of the six Lombardi Trophies.

A number of Brady’s former teammates, including Ty Law, Malcolm Butler, Lawyer Malloy, and Tully Banta-Cain were seen at the game.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.