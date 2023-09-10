With one week in the books, who rose and who fell in the Globe Top 20 high school football poll?

Five of the top six teams in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football preseason poll rolled to double-digit wins in their respective openers, while last week’s No. 4, Central Catholic, fell at Springfield Central. Everett and Mansfield stand pat after losing at Xaverian and Catholic Memorial, and Lincoln-Sudbury hops Methuen after a head-to-head win. Duxbury takes a big tumble after dropping its opener to Patriot League rival Hanover. Barnstable looked impressive in a win at Brockton, as did Milton in a win at Scituate. Billerica debuts while Chelmsford falls out of the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Sept. 11, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.