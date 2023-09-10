Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years

The earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday has killed more than 2,100 people, with the death toll expected to increase as rescuers reach hard-hit remote mountain areas. Here’s a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

— Sept. 8, 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 temblor kills more than 2,100 people.

— Feb. 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.