This week’s TV: A marriage thriller, ‘The Morning Show’ returns, and a bunch of ‘Brady’ memorabilia

Also in the mix: The script for “The Subject Was Noses,” in which Marcia breaks a date with Charlie when she gets asked out by the big man on campus, football star Doug Simpson. But then she is hit by a football thrown by Peter before the date, and utters another “Brady” line for the ages: “Oh, my nose!” In this episode, karma is having a ball.

A very Brady auction is currently taking place. Eve Plumb, who played the middle daughter, Jan, on “The Brady Bunch,” is selling off memorabilia she collected during her career, including a bunch of Brady scripts. Yes, before you ask, the script called “Her Sister’s Shadow” is in the mix, with the famous line, “Marcia Marcia Marcia.” Ah, the drama of the middle child.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Sept. 11-17.

One of the items for sale is a gift from Robert Reed, who played Mike Brady. Plumb has made a video to promote the auction, and in it she describes how she got it: “One Christmas Robert Reed gave all of us Super Eight cameras because he was taking us on a trip — first to New York City and then on the QA2 to London,” she says as we see photos she took with the camera during the trip. “It was so much fun to be traveling with Robert and everybody in the cast.”

Advertisement

Also available to the highest bidder at Julien’s Auctions: the script for the pilot episode, before “The Brady Bunch” was a phenomenon. Her castmates signed it, including Barry Williams (Greg Brady), who wrote, “It has been a lot of fun and a lot of work too but after all it was more fun. I know that the series will sell and that we will all be working together again.”

Advertisement

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. “Wilderness,” a UK production based on the 2017 novel by B.E. Jones, gives us Jenna Coleman far away from her “Victoria” reign. She plays Liv, who travels to an American national park with her cheating husband, Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Wait, is that fury and revenge behind her eyes as she hikes (preview here)? And who exactly is that couple they “accidentally” run into? The six-episode thriller series premieres Friday on Amazon.

Sinclair Daniel (left) and Ashleigh Murray in "The Other Black Girl." Courtesy of Hulu/HULU

2. With “The Other Black Girl,” Blackness in the workplace gets a satirical going over. In this adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’s 2021 novel, Nella (Sinclair Daniel) is the only Black employee at a publishing house, until Hazel-May (Ashleigh Murray) shows up. Instant allies? It’s more complicated than that; there may be something sinister going on company-wide. Also starring Eric McCormack and Bellamy Young, the show — preview here — premieres with all 10 episodes Wednesday on Hulu.

3. The cuckoo-est of streaming dramas, Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” returns for its third season with something new: Jon Hamm, playing an Elon Musk-level billionaire who has a yen to own a network. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston continue to follow the writers’ whims, which take them into all kinds of big Emmy-reel dramas. The series is back on Wednesday (preview here).

Advertisement

Hugh Bonneville in the Paramount+ drama "The Gold." Sally Mais/Tannadice Pictures/Paramount+

4. Due Sunday on Paramount+, the six-episode BBC action drama “The Gold” fictionalizes one of the largest thefts in British history, the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery of gold bullion, diamonds, and cash from a Heathrow warehouse. It also chronicles the events that followed. (Preview here.) Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Charlotte Spencer, Sean Harris, Jack Lowden, and Tom Cullen star.

5. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., the “MTV Video Music Awards” will air live on Comedy Central, Nick, BET, Logo, VH1, and, oh yeah, MTV. Nicki Minaj is hosting for a second time, and performers will include Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat. Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award, and Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award, and both will perform during the show.

CHANNEL SURFING

“It’s Great to Be Here” Michelle Wolf’s three-part stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

“Welcome to Wrexham” The second season premieres. FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“Written in the Stars” An astrological dating show. Amazon, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Dreaming Whilst Black” Trying to make it as a filmmaker in London. Showtime

“Only Murders in the Building” The third season is a silly pleasure. Hulu

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” Sigourney Weaver stars in this domestic-abuse drama. Amazon

“Minx” The comedy returns in good form for season two. Starz

“Justified: City Primeval” Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in this miniseries. FX, Hulu

“The Afterparty” Season two of the murder-mystery comedy is set at a wedding. Apple TV+

Advertisement

“Full Circle” A dynamic thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Max

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.