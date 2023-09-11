FDA casts doubt on Alnylam drug trial results for expanded usage

US regulators questioned the effectiveness of a drug made by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the company seeks approval for expanded use in treating a heart muscle disease called cardiomyopathy.

Onpattro’s effects compared to a placebo “were small, of questionable clinical meaningfulness, and may not be detectable by patients,” the US Food and Drug Administration wrote in documents posted Monday ahead of a meeting with Alnylam and expert advisors later this week. There were no major safety issues identified.

The drug, the company’s second best-selling, was initially approved in 2018 as a first-of-its-kind treatment for a rare genetic disease called polyneuropathy that is characterized by the buildup of abnormal amyloid protein in peripheral nerves, the heart and other organs. Onpattro is given as an infusion and was the first in a class of drugs called small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA, treatments to be approved by the FDA.