JetBlue steps up a campaign to save its plan to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8b

JetBlue Airways said Monday it has reached agreement to turn over Spirit Airlines’ operations at airports in Boston and Newark, N.J., as JetBlue ramps up its effort to win regulatory or court approval to buy Spirit. JetBlue CEO Robin Hays said the announcement “is aimed at removing any doubt of our commitment to promoting competition.” The US Justice Department is suing to block JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, arguing that it will hurt competition and raise prices by eliminating Spirit, the nation’s biggest discount airline. A trial is scheduled to start next month in federal court in Boston. Under the deal announced Monday, Allegiant would acquire Spirit’s two gates at Boston’s Logan International Airport and two gates and takeoff and landing rights at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is just outside New York City. JetBlue said it would also give up as many as five gates at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Financial terms were not disclosed, but JetBlue said the deal is contingent on its acquisition of Spirit. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Regulators have questions on Alnylam drug

US regulators questioned the effectiveness of a drug made by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the company seeks approval for expanded use in treating a heart muscle disease called cardiomyopathy. Onpattro’s effects compared to a placebo “were small, of questionable clinical meaningfulness, and may not be detectable by patients,” the US Food and Drug Administration wrote in documents posted Monday ahead of a meeting with Alnylam and expert advisers Wednesday. There were no major safety issues identified. The drug, the Cambridge company’s second best-selling, was initially approved in 2018 as a first-of-its-kind treatment for a rare genetic disease called polyneuropathy that is characterized by the buildup of abnormal amyloid protein in peripheral nerves, the heart, and other organs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CASINOS

MGM computer systems brought down by ‘cybersecurity issue’

A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the US, a company official reported Monday. The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said. A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Smucker to buy maker of Twinkies

JM Smucker will acquire Twinkie maker Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion, swallowing up an iconic purveyor of sugary snacks that rebounded during the pandemic after twice pursuing bankruptcy. The deal announced Monday values Hostess at $34.25 per share, which the company said represented a 54 percent premium over its stock price before news reports of a potential deal. Smucker is known for its signature jelly, Jif peanut butter, and Carnation milk products. Although not all of Hostess brand are filled with sugar, it is best known for packaged cream-filled snacks like the Ho-Hos, Ding Dongs, and Twinkies. — WASHINGTON POST

AVIATION

Vietnam Airlines agrees to buy Boeing planes during Biden visit

Vietnam Airlines signed an agreement to buy Boeing aircraft during a visit by President Biden to the Southeast Asian nation. The “landmark deal” is worth about $7.8 billion and will support more than 30,000 American jobs, the White House said in a statement Monday. The order comes at a pivotal moment for US ties with Vietnam. On Sunday, Hanoi upgraded its relationship with Washington to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” — putting the United States on the highest level with China and India. The deal is also a breakthrough for Boeing as Vietnam Airlines’ single-aisle fleet is currently all Airbus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMARTPHONES

Apple to keep using Qualcomm chips

Apple is extending an agreement to get modem semiconductors from Qualcomm for three more years, a sign that its ambitious effort to design the chips in-house is taking longer than expected. The new pact will cover “smartphone launches in 2024, 2025, and 2026,” Qualcomm said in a statement Monday. The companies’ agreement had been set to end this year, and the latest iPhone — due on Tuesday — was expected to be one of the last to rely on the Qualcomm modem chip. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERIES

Instacart worth far less than during pandemic

Instacart and its backers set the stage for an initial public offering that may value the grocery-delivery business at up to $9.3 billion, less than a quarter of what it was worth at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company and its backers are seeking to raise as much as $616 million. The company could still pull off what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year, possibly opening the door to a rebound in US listings at a time when the market for them has been choppy. Instacart disclosed last month that it’s facing a rapid slowdown in the growth of its core delivery business and is looking for new ways to make money. Orders on the platform were virtually flat in the first half of 2023 compared with a year earlier as cities reopened and people returned to restaurants and grocery aisles. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

European banks lacking women in top jobs

Women are still underrepresented in senior management positions in European banks, according to a report published Monday that highlighted how nine banks employed no women at all in their top executive group. Only 23 percent of C-suite roles within European banks were occupied by women in 2022, a DBRS Morningstar report lead by Charlotte Cervin and Elisabeth Rudman showed. That percentage shows little to no improvement over the last two years. Just four of the 62 banks in the analysis had a female CEO in 2022, the report said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

UBS to lay off hundreds in Asia following Credit Suisse takeover

UBS is cutting hundreds of wealth jobs in Asia just months after completing its takeover of rival Credit Suisse as the bank responds to muted client activity and China’s slowing economy. Switzerland’s largest bank reduced some overlapping roles in the past months and further cuts are expected through November, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the plans are private. The lender is set to eliminate a few hundred roles that include relationship managers in Hong Kong and Singapore, the majority within teams newly acquired from Credit Suisse, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

College-educated workers worry about being displaced by technology

A rising share of US workers are worried technology will make their jobs obsolete, driven almost entirely by growing fears among college-educated employees. Some 22 percent of US workers now fear that they could be sidelined by technology, up from 15 percent two years ago, according to a survey from Gallup. While the share of non-college-educated workers who express concern has held steady at a little over 20 percent during that period, the portion of college-educated workers who say they’re worried more than doubled, narrowing the gap that previously existed between the groups. The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November kicked off an AI frenzy and spotlighted the ways in which highly skilled white-collar workers could have their jobs automated. The consulting firm McKinsey estimates that as much as 70 percent of worker hours worldwide are spent on tasks that could be handled by computers, up from about half a few years ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS