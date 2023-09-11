Chris Evans weds actress Alba Baptista in Mass. over the weekend, media reports say

The actress, 26, appeared in a number of series and films in Portugal before landing a starring role in the Netflix series “Warrior Nun” and the film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” according to film site IMDb.

The hunky actor, best known as Captain America in the blockbuster Marvel films, wed actress Alba Baptista on Saturday, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, which first reported the news , and People magazine .

Chris Evans tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his girlfriend in Massachusetts, according to multiple media reports.

Evans, 42, named People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, grew up in Sudbury and is on the advisory board of the Concord Youth Theatre, where his mother, Lisa, has long been the artistic director.

This weekend’s ceremony was a tightly held secret, with Page Six reporting that guests, including a throng of Hollywood A-listers, had to turn over their phones so word of the nuptials wouldn’t leak.

Evans’ Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were reportedly on hand for the big day. A couple of the Marvel heroes, as well as Hollywood heavyweights John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, were spotted dining over the weekend at rooftop restaurant Contessa at the Newbury Boston hotel.

Evans and Blunt costar in the upcoming Netflix film “Pain Hustlers,” which premieres Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Alba Baptista as Ava in episode 8 of the Netflix series, "Warrior Nun." Courtesy of NETFLIX

Evans and Baptista went “Instagram official” back in January, when Evans posted a video with the caption, “A look back at 2022″ and three red hearts. The clip showed Evans and Baptista catching each other off guard and scaring each other (adorably). The couple had been spotted holding hands two months earlier on a walk through New York’s Central Park, according to Us Weekly.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeHayleyK.