Aerosmith reschedules September tour dates after Steven Tyler damages vocal cords

Aerosmith announced Monday that the band will reschedule upcoming shows on its farewell tour after lead singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage at a recent performance.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” Tyler said on social media Monday.

Just three stops into the “Peace Out” tour, Tyler suffered his injury at their Saturday performance in Elmont, N.Y., the band said.