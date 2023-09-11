Aerosmith reschedules September tour dates after Steven Tyler damages vocal cords

Aerosmith announced Monday that the band will reschedule upcoming shows on its farewell tour after lead singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage at a recent performance.
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” Tyler said on social media Monday.
Just three stops into the “Peace Out” tour, Tyler suffered his injury at their Saturday performance in Elmont, N.Y., the band said.
Before Elmont, the quintet behind classic rock favorites such as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” had performed for audiences in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia at the beginning of September.
The band postponed several shows to 2024:
- Detroit: The Sept. 18 show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed to Jan. 29.
- Chicago.: The Sept. 15 show at the United Center has been postponed to Feb. 14.
- Washington, D.C.: The Sept. 27 show at the Capital One Arena has been postponed to Feb. 17.
- Toronto, Ontario: The Sept. 12 show at the Scotiabank Arena has been postponed to Feb. 21.
- Raleigh, N.C.: The Sept. 24 show at the PNC Arena has been postponed to Feb. 26.
- Cleveland, Ohio: The Sept. 21 show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has been postponed to Feb. 29.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows, and those who can’t attend will be refunded, the band said.
