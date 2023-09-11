Authorities seize 18 kilos of fentanyl in Merrimack Valley drug bust; 11 suspects charged

In addition to the drugs, authorities seized two unlawfully possessed pistols and a portable hydraulic compartment used to hide narcotics, the statement said.

The suspects range in age from 21 to 55, State Police said in a statement .

Authorities in Massachusetts last week raided several locations in Lawrence, Lynn and Methuen as part of a major drug trafficking probe, seizing more than 18 kilos of fentanyl valued at nearly $1 million on the street and arresting 11 suspects, according to State Police and the attorney general’s office.

The raids on Thursday came as part of “Operation Philly Special” launched in November 2022 in collaboration with Salem, N.H., police and federal Homeland Security Investigations Mass. State Police said.

The operation was the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team (CINRET), Troopers assigned to the Attorney General’s Office, federal Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Salem, New Hampshire Police, under the direction of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s Office.

Salem police in November provided information to Massachusetts authorities regarding a a Lawrence-based drug trafficking organization that was supplying fentanyl throughout the Merrimack Valley area, the statement said.

“Investigators utilized various investigative techniques including traditional and electronic surveillance, data analysis, and court-authorized electronic intercepts of target cell phones,” the statement said.

At one location officials raided Thursday in Lawrence, State Police said, a woman tried to rush a child “with a backpack” out of the residence.

“Investigators stopped the woman and child and located a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition inside the backpack,” the statement said.

At another location on Whitman Street in Lawrence, officials said, authorities found an “active Fentanyl processing plant” on the third floor and detected unidentified powders along with a strong odor of ammonia.

A “Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team” clad in full body protective equipment made entry and determined that “multiple samples of exposed substances” tested positive for fentanyl, the statement said.

“Members of the Lawrence Inspectional Services and Health Departments responded to the scene to investigate code violations at the house and condemned the third-floor apartment,” the statement said. "

Investigators also seized approximately $10,000 in suspected to be drug proceeds, a Mercedes Benz during the searches last week, per State Police.

