Bridgewater man indicted on murder charge following bludgeoning death of his neighbor

In May, Moreira pleaded not guilty to murder and was ordered held without bail, the Globe reported . At that time, he was ordered sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days for an evaluation.

Indictments returned by a Plymouth County grand jury charged Dinis Moreira, 69, with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 58-year-old Valerie Oakhem, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Bridgewater man was indicted Monday on murder and assault charges after his neighbor was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in May, prosecutors said.

No attorney was listed for Moreira in court records. He is set to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date, according to the statement.

Bridgewater police received a call from Moreira’s son at about 12:34 a.m. on May 26 reporting that he received a call from his father “who indicated that someone he had an altercation with, was in his home and injured,” the statement said.

His son said he went to his house and found an injured woman, who was later identified as Oakhem, prosecutors said.

Police went to Moreira’s home and found Oakhem with “severe trauma to her head and face,” prosecutors said. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The cause of Oakhem’s death was ruled to be head and torso injuries and the manner of her death was ruled to be homicide by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, prosecutors said.

Bridgewater police contacted State Police, and an investigation “determined that Moreira allegedly bludgeoned Oakhem to death with a hammer,” the statement said.

The two lived in different homes on Spring Street, prosecutors said, and it’s believed that “this was a targeted act of violence and not random.”

