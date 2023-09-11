Broken hydrant that caused flooding on Newbury Street has been repaired

“It wasn’t a water main break,” said Tom Bagley, a spokesperson Boston Water and Sewer Commission. “It was a hydrant lateral that broke. The hydrant came off the pipe.”

A broken fire hydrant that caused flooding on Newbury Street in the Back Bay of Boston Sunday night has been fixed, officials said.

The flooding occurred on the block of Newbury Street between between Massachusetts Avenue and Hereford Street, and the damage appeared to be limited to the roadway and sidewalk, Bagley said.

“I haven’t gotten any reports of any flooding issues from merchants,” Bagley said.

The break was first reported shortly before 7 p.m. near 337 Newbury St., and the block of Newbury Street between Mass. Ave. and Hereford was closed to traffic late Sunday night, Boston police said.

A video posted on social media by the Boston Fire Department showed a steady stream of water flowing down Newbury Street on Sunday night. Fire officials initially described it as a water main break, but Bagley said the part that broke was actually a “hydrant lateral” which is a pipe that connects the main to the fire hydrant.

“The hydrant has been repaired,” Bagley said early Monday afternoon. “Water should be restored momentarily.”





