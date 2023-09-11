Carroll, N.H., woman dies after crash on I-93 outside Franconia Notch State Park

Kadeen N. Johnson was ejected and became trapped under the vehicle, State Police said. She later died from her injuries.

The driver of the 2011 Infiniti QX56 and four children who were also passengers sustained minor injuries, State Police said in a statement .

A 30-year-old Carroll, N.H., woman died following a rollover crash Sunday evening in Lincoln, N.H., after the SUV she was riding in swerved on wet pavement to avoid an animal that crossed onto Interstate 93 south outside Franconia Notch State Park New Hampshire State Police said.

State troopers arrived at the crash scene just before 7 p.m. and found that the Infiniti had rolled over onto its roof on the right shoulder of the road, State Police said.

According to witnesses and evidence from the highway, the pavement was wet from the day’s storms when an animal walked onto the road south of Franconia Notch, the statement said.

The driver swerved right, causing the Infiniti to flip and hit a stone wall bearing a sign that reads, “Leaving Franconia Notch State Park,” State Police said.

A driver who was behind the SUV witnessed the crash and backed their truck into the Infiniti to help lift it off Johnson, State Police said.

The right lane of I-93 south was closed for about four hours while the scene was cleared, the statement said.

Troopers had assistance at the crash scene from the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Linwood Emergency Medical Services, the Lincoln Fire Department, and the Lincoln and Woodstock police departments.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-3750.

