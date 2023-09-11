Chance of downpours, flooding early this week as forecasters keep eye on Hurricane Lee

An upper-level kink in the jet stream will bring about a renewed chance for showers and tropical downpours Monday afternoon and evening. Some of these could produce absolutely torrential rain the type where you have to pull over while driving and street flooding becomes an issue. The most likely timeframe for this is early to mid-afternoon through the evening hours. After that, the rain will tend to dissipate. This will set us up for a break in the action on Tuesday, although it will still be somewhat muggy and I can’t rule out a shower.

It’s another murky and humid morning across Southern New England, and we have more rain on the way. There’s a lot of meteorology to get to. I want to address the potential for flooding this afternoon, and again Wednesday afternoon, and take a detailed look at how Hurricane Lee may or may not impact us later this week.

A line of heavy rain will impact parts of the region Monday afternoon and evening, bringing potential flooding. Tropical Tidbits

Wednesday downpours

Another weather system approaches for Wednesday — especially Wednesday evening and overnight. This slow-moving frontal system will finally put a stop to the humidity, but before it does so we have the chance for more torrential rain. Depending on the speed of the front, the rain could end early Thursday or it may linger past sunrise. Either way, there will be clearing later in the day and it will turn drier.

Hurricane Lee

After what is a likely a dry day Friday, we have to think about Hurricane Lee. I won’t bury the lead in that we don’t know the exact impact of the hurricane at this point. There’s a lot of bad and incorrect information out there and in the absence of accurate information, people tend to take the worst-case scenario and run with it. TikTok and other hyped-up social media sites and apps probably shouldn’t be your primary source of weather. The hurricane is likely going to weaken as it moves past the latitude of the Carolinas. That is important to note.

The official forecast is for Hurricane Lee to get bit stronger before weakening later in the week. National Hurricane Center

Even if the track brought a Southern New England landfall from Lee, it would be as a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane. This would produce more rain, flooding, and some wind damage. There would likely also be a minor to moderate storm surge. Because the storm is going to be weakening and moving relatively quickly, this is not going to turn into something akin to 1938 or some of the bigger historical storms. This means even if we get the worst-case scenario from this storm, it’s not the worst-case scenario for any future storm. A bigger Lee impact here would likely create some level of power outages in addition to the freshwater flooding issue. We’d see a lot of non-stop coverage and the bark would likely be worse than the actual bite. This isn’t to diminish what can happen, it’s just to say that these things tend to get overplayed.

There are a wide variety of possible tracks for Hurricane Lee this week, but most keep the storm offshore. Tropical Tidbits

It’s also quite possible that the storm just stays offshore, perhaps coming into Eastern Maine or the Canadian Maritimes or maybe even further east. The track and proximity are critical. The left side of the storm is the wetter side, therefore depending on how close it comes some of the rain could bring flooding. Strong northeasterly winds on the left side of the storm would only impact us if Lee is closer than a hundred miles.

The swath of heavy rain associated with Hurricane Lee could impact New England depending on the track. Tropical Tidbits

In the closer impact case, we’d likely see tropical storm warnings put into effect. Those warnings are issued if winds are going to be 39 m.p.h. or stronger, typical for a winter nor’easter. I often say that the storms we have here that brush New England are just like strong nor’easters and the word “tropical” itself shouldn’t scare you.

New England is not yet in the cone of uncertainty for the track of Hurricane Lee. NHC

It’s also possible that the storm stays so far offshore that we just see some clouds or rough seas and riptides. This week Lee is going to be tracked, and it’s going to be covered in detail as forecasters figure out which of these outcomes is most likely. Right now I would say think about what you might do if you were to lose power, especially along the coastline, but I certainly wouldn’t be worried about a major, Category 3 hurricane hitting New England. It’s just not going to happen this time.