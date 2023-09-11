Embattled Boston City Council incumbents Arroyo and Lara seek reelection Tuesday

In the final weekend before final ballots are cast Tuesday in the preliminary election in Boston city council race, embattled incumbents Ricardo Arroyo and Kendra Lara continued to fight for their political lives, making their last-ditch efforts to convince voters they deserve to advance to the November general election despite the separate clouds of controversy overshadowing their council work of the past two years.

Arroyo and Lara both face multiple challengers; so does a third city councilor — Tania Fernandes Anderson, whose record contains a high-profile ethical lapse — but Arroyo and Lara are seen as the most vulnerable incumbents on the ballot. The top two vote-getters in each race will proceed to the Nov. 7 general election.

“Unfortunately, many people feel that . . . [with] the council in general, there’s too much going on, and the people who are hurting are the residents,” Enrique José Pepén, 26, one of three challengers vying to unseat Arroyo, told the Globe Saturday at a campaign event.

District 5 City Council candidate Enrique José Pepén talked with a support during a campaign event at Adams Park in Roslindale on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Beyond the overall dysfunction of the current City Council, Arroyo’s two-year term also has been marked by an ethics violation and a scandal involving the downfall of a US attorney. Last year, years-old sexual assault allegations surfaced during his unsuccessful bid for Suffolk district attorney. Arroyo, the 35-year-old scion of a well-known political family, maintains he did nothing wrong — that he was never charged with a crime, and that he has never committed sexual assault.

Pepén, former executive director of neighborhood services in Boston, said voters want a councilor they can be proud of, someone who can perform the job with “no distractions.”

So, apparently, does Mayor Michelle Wu, who lives in District 5, which includes Hyde Park, Roslindale, and parts of Mattapan. Once an ally of Arroyo’s, Wu endorsed Pepén last month, and campaigned with her former aide at the Roslindale Farmers MarketSaturday, along with former Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III and Tito Jackson, a former city councilor and mayoral candidate.

Wu said Pepén’s experience working for the city will allow him to “hit the ground running.”

“But most of all, I’m with Enrique because I’ve seen and know what heart does,” she continued. “He follows his heart. His heart is with the people and this community.”

Jean-Claude Sanon, another District 5 candidate, also campaigned near the Roslindale Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Sanon, 64, runs a company that offers translation services, among other things, and has unsuccessfully run for City Council four times. He said he is the only candidate with “no strings attached.”

“My only plan is to represent the people, and work for the people, and be a servant to the people,” he said. “That’s it.”

Jose Ruiz, a retired 29-year veteran of the Boston Police Department who has been endorsed by former mayor Martin. J. Walsh, is also trying to unseat Arroyo. Ruiz was a member of a security detail assigned to Walsh during his time as mayor.

On Saturday, Ruiz said he ran in a 5K in South Boston to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created to honor the memory of a New York City firefighter who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

If voters vet the race’s four candidates, “they are going to find that Jose Ruiz has the best resume and the best history,” he said in a phone interview.

Wielding umbrellas against sporadic downpours Sunday afternoon, Arroyo and state Representative Russell Holmes of Boston knocked on doors of prospective voters in Mattapan’s Wellington Hill.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, right, walked with State Representative Russell Holmes as he campaigned for reelection in Mattapan Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Among the stops was the home of Clyde Yarde, 53, who in an interview said he is voting for Arroyo. Yarde is pleased with the incumbent’s advocacy for the community as a city councilor, he said.

“He’s been doing it for a while now, and I like what he puts forth,” Yarde said. While he’s aware of the controversies surrounding Arroyo, Yarde attributes some of the drama to political intrigue.

“We’re all not perfect, we all make mistakes,” Yarde said.

Not all District 5 voters are so sanguine.

Jenn Brandel, 51, said she has voted for Arroyo in the past, and in general, believes he has done well representing the district. But the assault allegations, a Bar Counsel investigation, the controversy with former US Attorney Rachael Rollins, and the ethics fine have left her hesitant to vote for him again.

“It’s concerning. Now, I think wanting to have an ethical city councilor is really important. So [I’m] just trying to kind of sort some of that out,” Brandel said.

Arroyo, in an interview, said he has been answering questions from reporters about the controversies for months, and voters can make their own decisions on those issues.

“How they want to judge me, I don’t hide from that . . . I ask them to judge me on the entirety of my record, and then I answer the questions as they pose them,” Arroyo said.

Pointing to the work he has done as a city councilor, he said: “I would not be putting myself under this kind of scrutiny if I didn’t believe that my record and the work that I do is valuable.”

Holmes said he is supporting Arroyo because of his experience, and ability to make hard decisions: “We’ve been put into these positions to make hard choices, and Ricardo over and over again makes those hard choices with me. . . . We need somebody with some backbone.”

For Lara, one of the council’s most outspoken progressives, surviving Tuesday’s vote means convincing voters that her record on the council amounts to more than a June 30 car crash that led to criminal charges (to which she pleaded not guilty), and the revelation that she had been driving without a license for a decade. She is competing with IT director William King and labor attorney Benjamin Weber in the race for the District 6 seat, which covers Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, and Roslindale — spanning some of the city’s most progressive enclaves and some of its most conservative neighborhoods.

Lara’s argument got a notable boost Saturday, nabbing the endorsement of the Jamaica Plain Progressives, an influential group among like-minded voters in the neighborhood Lara has called home since her youth. Praising Lara’s policy work, the group said that it is “choosing to trust in the regret she has expressed and that she will correct her mistakes with humility and hard work.”

In an interview with the Globe Saturday after she engaged in a short stint of door knocking, Lara said she believes her constituents are satisfied with her work on the council, even as she acknowledged that the crash has hurt her re-election bid.

“Am I imperfect? Yes, but I’m also fit for office, and I think I’m the best choice for this district,” Lara said. “My hope is that my worst moment is not overshadowing the two years’ of work that I’ve done.”

She has apologized for the crash, which injured her 7-year-old son, and said she spoke by phone about a week and a half ago with the Jamaica Plain homeowner whose house she hit.

Police say Lara, 33, was driving at least twice the speed limit when she slammed an unregistered, uninsured car into the side of a Centre Street home.

On Thursday, she released a report prepared by The Crash Lab, a crash reconstruction firm, that said data from the car’s black box indicated she was driving 27 miles per hour in the zone where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour. Lara said she hired The Crash Lab to prepare the report.

Knocking on doors Saturday while pushing her son, who has autism, in a stroller, Lara met a supporter, Joe Meade, who praised her advocacy on behalf of students who receive special education services.

“She has my vote,” said Meade, 47. “As a parent of four children [who has] a wife who’s an educator, that’s most important to me. So the fact that she’s a mother and an advocate for children and opportunities [for them] is super great.”

Meade said a lot of people are talking about Lara’s Centre Street crash, but he sees it as a private matter for Lara and thinks it doesn’t impact her work as a city councilor.

Lara, who spent only about 30 minutes canvassing Saturday, said she is not taking the race for granted.

“It’s not like I’m not worried,” Lara said. “I am obviously working like hell to keep my position on the City Council.”

Her opponents are working, too.

King, a West Roxbury IT director who has drawn the support of councilors Frank Baker and Erin Murphy, said in a phone interview Saturday that he’s spent the past few days on a last-ditch get out the vote effort, including knocking on doors and calling voters.

The candidate said, if elected, he would boost constituent services and help end political infighting on the City Council.

“We’ve got to work together, we’ve got to find common ground because when we do, that’s when we will start delivering real results to our communities,” King said.

Lara’s other challenger, Weber, a labor attorney living in Jamaica Plain, did not respond to a request for comment.

In District 7, incumbent Fernandes Andersonwas also fined this year by state ethics officials.

In July, she admitted to an ethics violation and agreed to pay a $5,000 fine for hiring and then giving raises to her sister and son.

Fernandes Anderson, also a progressive, is being challenged by Althea Garrison, Jerome King, Roy Owens Sr, and Padma Scott. The district is based in Roxbury.

In District 3, voters have a chance to pick a successor for Baker, who is not seeking reelection. Vying for the open seat are John FitzGerald, Jennifer Johnson, Barry Lawton, Matthew Patton, Joel Richards, Ann Walsh, and Rosalind Wornum. The district is based in Dorchester.

.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.