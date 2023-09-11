UMass Memorial moving ahead with Leominster birthing unit closure despite pushback

“We want to be unequivocally clear that this was a clinical decision that comes down to a severe workforce shortage and the inability to consistently provide 24/7 labor and delivery care,” CEO Dr. Eric Dickson said in a memo to staff about the closure plans. “Over the years, workforce shortages in essential clinical professions and steadily declining delivery volume have severely impacted the sustainability of the unit.”

In a letter Monday to the Department of Public Health, UMass officials said they had finalized several components necessary to do so.

Umass Memorial Health said it will continue with its planned Sept. 23 closure of its labor and delivery unit at its Leominster hospital, despite an outcry from local and state officials and advocates.

The decision comes despite a request from the Department of Public Health to delay the closure. The agency had analyzed the health system’s plans to support such services in the community and ultimately determined such plans were inadequate.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, state lawmakers from Worcester County joined nurses who staff the birthing unit, saying they would continue to fight against the closure.

“(There is a) statewide crisis … around maternal morbidity rates, particularly in communities of color,” Senator Robyn Kennedy at the press conference. “And it is irresponsible to take access from services and resources away at a time when that crisis is increasing.”

The closure of inpatient maternity services at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, formerly known as Leominster Hospital, has sparked anger and pushback from a variety of groups since it was announced on Memorial Day weekend. The planned move has sparked protests, a Facebook group, and hours of testimony at a DPH hearing.

Numerous local and state officials, as well as local pediatricians, oppose the closure, as does the Worcester NAACP, and the March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and newborn health.

The state deemed the birthing services essential, and has pressed the health system for details on how it plans to maintain access to such services in the region after the closure, which will send patients in Leominster at least 20 miles south, east, or west to give birth at a hospital.

The hospital had pledged to develop a transportation plan for non-emergency transport of patients and family members to other area hospitals. However, those were not robust enough for state officials, who asked for more extensive information on a number of components of the plan, most notably around transportation of patients in labor and its assessment of remaining services.

On Monday, UMass provided a 27-page response, saying it had finalized the transportation plans, including 24/7, curb-to-curb assistance for non-emergency birthing patients who have barriers traveling to one of the other four area hospitals with birthing centers, a service it would maintain for at least three years.

The health system also discussed its ability to accommodate additional patients at its Worcester hospital, and the availability of the surrounding hospitals to do so.

Despite the plans, community advocates remain committed to fighting the closure, and calling on the governor to step in to stop the closure.

“We need to stand together in central mass and demand we get the resources for mom and baby that will make the best start for a new life,” said state Representative Mary Keefe. “We’re here for the next 11 days. And we’ll fight really hard.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.